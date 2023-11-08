Is Jake Paul's next fight on pay-per-view? 'The Problem Child' speaks on announced return

Jake Paul vs. Andre August will be on DAZN but won't be broadcast on pay-per-view.

'The Problem Child' recently announced his return on December 15th. Last scoring a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz in August, he will now return to face a legitimate professional boxer. August holds a 10-1-1 record and was announced as Paul's next opponent earlier today.

Expand Tweet

Along with that announcement came a few details about the bout itself. A big detail that some might have overlooked is that Paul's return will be broadcast on DAZN but not on pay-per-view. Thus making the bout the first since his professional debut that fans won't have to shell out over $50 for.

In a press release announcing his return, Jake Paul spoke about the decision. According to the YouTuber-turned-boxer, the decision was made because the bout itself is about more than just business. This fight is about getting experience for his boxing career.

In the press release earlier today, Paul was quoted as stating:

"So far, my entire boxing career has been on PPV, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring."

Jake Paul vs. Andre August: 'The Problem Child' slams critics after fight announcement

Ahead of Jake Paul's next fight, he's made it clear that he doesn't want to hear any criticism.

'The Problem Child' has been blasted by many over the years for not fighting professional boxers. Obviously, nobody wanted to see him fight Tyson Fury or something like that, but calling out Canelo Alvarez and then fighting Ben Askren is a major difference.

Well, the YouTuber-turned-boxer took a big step in becoming an actual professional boxer earlier today. Like the bout or not, Andre August is an established boxer. He's had a lengthy amateur career, competed in several pro bouts, and so on.

Still, many blasted Jake Paul after today's announcement. Given that August isn't a huge name it is the smaller man coming up in weight and more, many took aim at the YouTuber. However, he quickly responded back to some of those comments on X.

On social media, Paul posted that if one is still hating after today's announcement, he doesn't want to hear it. He wrote:

"Shut the f***up if you still hating. Boxer true and true. Better record than me. More wins by KO than me. Same weight."

Expand Tweet