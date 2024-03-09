"Who is buying this?" - Netizens puzzled as claims about Adin Ross' clothing line making "over six figures within first minute" go viral

Adin Ross recently released a clothing line called “Brand Risk.” Fans can pick up a wide variety of merchandise pieces to support the controversial streamer, from hoodies, shirts, shorts, and sweats. While it is no surprise to hear that it is doing well, considering the size of his Kick following (1.13M followers) some are reporting some phenomenal numbers online.

According to netizens like Scubaryan_ on X, the content creator has made six figures within one minute of the website being open. This led to a wide variety of discussions, from confusion to excitement:

“Who is buying this?”

Netizens discuss Adin Ross’s “Brand Risk” clothing line making six figures in a minute

According to X user Scubaryan_, the Brand Risk clothing line did remarkably well, reportedly making over six figures in less than a minute. If true, that is an impressive number of sales. Although the streamer did not announce the drop on his X account, it sounds like it was still a very successful merchandise drop.

Several users on X discussed the success of Adin Ross’s clothing brand, such as Feldy, who is a manager for quite a few successful streamers, such as famed Fortnite pro Clix. Feldy would say he saw an order for $400 USD worth of merch, in addition to 1,000 reportedly spending $100. While this isn’t confirmed, if true, it would certainly explain the claims of six figures.

Other netizens would suggest it was actually closer to seven figures. Other responses would recommend Kai Cenat do the same. Quite a few people were unimpressed by the designs, some calling them “premade.”

Many openly mocked the designs and cost of this merchandise (Image via X.com)

Many mocked the designs and the prices, while others just found it comical that people just believe anything they read online. In this case, the claims of a massive amount of money immediately spent that much so quickly on merchandise for Adin Ross. More netizens would accuse the designs of flagrantly ripping off another clothing line, Hellstar Clothing.

No matter what netizens think the merchandise looks like, many others claimed the designs were fantastic and praised the streamer for his success. The reaction ultimately became mixed, with some praising the streamer and others mocking him.

Adin Ross has stayed in the news lately, with KSI’s Misfits Boxing serving the streamer with a lawsuit over an upcoming boxing match involving DeenTheGreat.