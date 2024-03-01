"It's exciting to be powered by JBL" - Clix discusses becoming JBL Ambassador, teaming with EpikWhale, his Fortnite career, and more (Exclusive)

When you think of famous Fortnite pros, few stories are as interesting as Cody “Clix” Conrod. He came out of nowhere and blew the scene up, scoring incredible wins and getting signed at an early age. He’s come a long way from when he first started competing in Fortnite, ultimately becoming co-owner of XSET, and now, he’s a JBL Ambassador.

JBL Audio recently announced that they have signed Cody as an Ambassador, who will represent them by using their products in his content. As someone who has used JBL Audio products before, including the JBL Quantum ONE, I am a fan of the comfort and quality they offer. It’s not surprising to see one of the kings of Fortnite using such high-quality audio equipment.

Ahead of this announcement, I had a chance to chat with Clix himself and learn more about him, his career, and what means the most to him out of his accomplishments.

Clix discusses his JBL Ambassadorship, his Fortnite career, and more

Q. Thank you for taking the time to speak with us today! For those who don't know who you are, could you please introduce yourself?

Clix: My name is Cody Conrod, also known as Clix — I’m a Twitch streamer, overall content creator, Fortnite professional, and basketball player.

Q. First, congratulations on your partnership with JBL! As a company, JBL makes some pretty remarkable audio products. What role do the JBL Quantum products have in your content?

Clix: JBL has been relevant in gaming for quite some time - I’ve always known they’ve had some of the best audio products out there. It’s exciting for me to be powered by the JBL Quantum headset as a gamer, but also JBL’s products follow my life as I travel around the world, hang out with friends, and workout.

Q. We've heard that your favorite headset out of the various JBL Quantum products is the Quantum 910P. What makes this such a stand-out product for you? What makes it useful to you as a gamer?

Clix: First off, they have something called JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360™audio, which is very cool - it offers a spatial surround sound experience that tracks your head. They also have a noise cancellation feature that you can toggle on and off, which eliminates background noise, allowing me to completely immerse myself in the game.

Also, audio lag can make or break my game while making split-second decisions; the JBL Quantum 910P gives me peace of mind, offering zero lag and giving me one less thing I have to worry about.

Q. Now that you're an ambassador for JBL Quantum, what does that mean for you and your fans around the world? Do you have any plans for content that will spread the word about JBL's quality hardware?

Clix: I’m hyped to be a JBL ambassador and rep the Quantum line. My community is such a large part of what I do this for, and with JBL, we’re bringing them intimate and one-of-a-kind experiences throughout the partnership.

I’m all about using the latest and greatest technology, so JBL’s quality will be a part of our partnered content. Kicking off March 2, I’ll be streaming live from the JBL SoHo store, which is going to be crazy.

Q. There's always room for innovation and growth when it comes to audio hardware. Are there any enhancements or features you'd like to see show up in the future?

Clix: I’m not a techs and specs kind of guy – but overall, I’m excited to continue to see the products get lighter and less intrusive while still offering a crazy high-quality audio experience. I think JBL is ahead of the game.

Q. You've had a remarkable story as one of the greatest Fortnite players of all time. Starting as a thirteen-year-old, you started your career off with a bang, winning a remarkable amount of money. What originally hooked you into Fortnite?

Clix: It was unlike any other game I played. I started off playing CS:GO and COD, but I never saw myself going pro. Once I played Fortnite and experienced the unique nature of BR and building mechanics, I was instantly hooked after my brother introduced me.

Q. You've played alongside some amazing players in your time as a Fortnite pro, but perhaps the person I see the most is EpikWhale. What makes you two such a dangerous team? Even as recent as February 2024, you've already taken place at an FNCS Major.

Clix: We just connected and have an immediate chemistry. But what’s most important is we have chemistry on and off the game. He’s a friend to me. We can be more transparent and honest with each other due to our true friendship.

Q. With the FNCS Grand Finale coming soon, where do you see yourself placing?

Clix: I just placed fourth this past weekend, and that ties the highest I've ever placed in a Grand Finals. I am genuinely playing the best Fortnite of my entire life, and I think this season is the one that I walk away with a first place finish.

Q. C5S2 of Fortnite is coming very soon. Do you have any predictions, hopes, or fears about the upcoming content?"

Clix: I have zero clue what Fortnite is going to pull off - none of us do. It’s one of the best and worst things about the game.

Q. Fortnite is a game that is constantly growing and evolving. For example, back in March 2022, Zero Build was added to the game. This makes the game feel more like a standard Battle Royale, but where did you stand on it at the time, and has that thought changed?

Clix: Since I’m also a competitive player, one of the best and worst things about Fortnite is it's constantly changing. It’s frustrating when every season, and sometimes in the middle of a season, our meta changes. However, I love Fortnite’s innovation. For example, this year, I’m growing my own game studio called Clix Creative and looking to make a bigger splash in the creative space.

Q. Your popularity grew so much during your time with NRG that it genuinely didn't matter what you streamed. You held down some impressive numbers. What do you feel was the secret to that success?

Clix: I think the secret sauce is simply caring for your community, being genuine and real, not being afraid to push the limits, and collaborating with other creators in the industry. Taking what I started at NRG and moving into my partnership with XSET is what career growth is all about.

Q. You've also been part of some unfortunate, controversial moments. This includes being banned during the Summer 2024 FNCS for calling out someone stream sniping you and taking their loot. Looking back on it, do you feel you handled it the right way?

Clix: Absolutely – I think my younger self wouldn’t have been as professional with my response. Stream sniping is a real problem in our industry. I was, unfortunately, a casualty on a very large scale. I was very happy that my response and how I handled it got me unbanned. Also, I hope I shined a brighter light on stream sniping in competitive esports.

Q. Many have said that Fortnite is a game that's dying or dead, but that's far from the case. However, it can be hard to level up and make a name for oneself. Do you have any advice on improving in the game for would-be pros?

Clix: Fortnite is far from dead - it’s in a great spot. My advice is it’s all about content and streaming. There are so many pros who don’t stream today, and they’re missing out on career/life-changing opportunities.

I’m looking for our next Fortnite player to be signed with XSET; so if you’re an up-and-coming Fortnite player or an established one, start streaming and start building a community around your career.

Q. Over the years, have you considered any other FPS titles as something you feel you'd succeed in if you were to turn pro?

Clix: Honestly, I haven’t. I started playing COD & CS:GO way back in the day, but once I found Fortnite and started my career, I’ve never found a game close to my love for Fortnite.

Q. What does the future hold for you as a Fortnite pro and a content creator? Any huge plans or goals you'd like to see take place?

Clix: As a content creator and competitive player in Fortnite, I’m excited to build more partnerships like this one with JBL. My XSET partnership is another perfect example. The JBL brand and products are a part of my competitive gaming career, but they also fit my lifestyle as someone who works out, hangs out with friends, and travels the world.

Q. Across your years streaming on Twitch, you've accrued an impressive 7.2M followers and a wealth of incredible moments. Are there any streams or moments that really stand out to you as important or impactful to your career?

Clix: Honestly, this past weekend, getting fourth at Grand Finals, streaming for the first time, peaking at 140k concurrent viewers, and averaging over 100k, has been my favorite so far.

You can find Clix on X, as well as Twitch, where he regularly streams Fortnite, showing off incredible gameplay.

