"Cheaters in comp are ruining everything": Twitch streamers Clix, Stable Ronaldo, and more urge Fortnite to address cheating situation

One of the prominent figures in the Fortnite community, Cody "Clix," took to his X account to voice his concerns about the prevalent issue of cheating that has infested the widely-played Battle Royale game. Cody, a professional esports player as well, expressed frustration, noting that encountering cheaters has significantly diminished the enjoyment of many of his gaming sessions.

After a recent encounter with a group of cheaters, the streamer turned to his X account and tagged the official Fortnite page, aiming to bring the matter to their attention. His post read:

"Bro @FortniteGame the amount of cheaters in comp are ruining everything. Please ban them."

Clix and Stable Ronaldo confront cheaters in the Fortnite lobby

Cody is unhappy with the current state of the game. (Image via X/Clix)

During a duos game (December 17) with FaZe Epik, the streamer found themselves facing another duo whose gameplay raised suspicions. Reacting to the unusual behavior of the opponents, Clix promptly alerted his teammate, expressing concern that they might be cheaters:

"I think they're the cheaters. Yeah, it's the cheaters. It's like 100% the cheaters."

(Timestamp: 05:41:22)

He revealed that it wasn't the only game that they had faced a similar situation. In that stream alone, they ran in against the same duos:

"F**king cheaters, targeting the f**k outta us. It is actually crazy. This team is literally fourth place, f**king obviously cheating. They killed us three games out of the f**king games we played. I wonder why it's always us bro!"

Interestingly, Clix, Stable Ronaldo, and Epik successfully managed to get hold of the cheaters and confronted them in the game's lobby. The situation escalated rapidly, becoming heated as the players addressed the cheating incident. Here's the clip:

What did the community say?

Cody's latest X post garnered quite a bit of traction online, leading to numerous reactions, including those from fellow creators. Here are some of them:

Streamers urge Fortnite to address the cheating situation. (Image via X/Clix)

Despite numerous inquiries and pleas, Fortnite has yet to issue an official response to the statuses. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the developers have consistently maintained a stance against cheaters and have previously taken actions to address such issues.

