"There's a f**king laser on me" - Fortnite star Clix freaks out after seeing lasers pointed at him on livestream

Fortnite professional player and Twitch streamer Cody "Clix" had a heart-in-his-mouth moment during his latest livestream when he discovered laser beams targeting him and the walls of his gaming room. Viewers witnessed his startled reaction as he swiftly leaped out of his chair, visibly perturbed by the unexpected appearance of the green laser lights in his room.

The precise origin of the light, however, remained undisclosed. Reacting to the lasers, a startled Cody exclaimed:

"There's a f**king laser on me"

Clix's strange clip goes viral, fans share their concerns

Fortnite streamer Clix experienced an alarming moment earlier today (December 8) while live streaming. For context, he was engaged in duos gameplay with fellow creator and FaZe member Epik. However, just before leaping out of the battle bus in the game, Clix became aware of lasers in his vicinity.

This naturally startled him, prompting the streamer to exclaim:

"Woah! There's a laser, there's a f**king laser in my room! F**k no, there's a laser in my room. F**k this! F**k this! F**k this! I can't drop (replying to FaZe Epik), I can't drop cause there's a f**king laser on me, bro!"

(Timestamp: 03:43:47)

The streamer even added that he might even move out of the house:

"What the f**k! I'm not going to my setup, I swear to god! I just saw a f**king laser directly on me, I swear to f**king god! Yo, f**k this, dude. On god, I'm f**king moving, bro."

He returned to his screen a few minutes later and stated that he would be heading back home the next day. He then ended the stream after the particular match was over in the game.

Clix has yet to say anything on the matter since his latest stream. The incident may have been a prank played by one of his fans. However, this is only speculation.

What did fans say?

The clip was quickly shared on social media platforms. Yoxic (@Yoxics), an X creator, shared the post, which garnered a multitude of concerned and troll-worthy responses:

Encounters with eerie moments on Twitch streams are not uncommon. Kick and Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" faced a similar experience a couple of years ago, with a green light appearing on his stream.