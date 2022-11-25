5 streamers who encountered creepy incidents on livestream

Streamers have quickly become among the main corpus of the entertainment industry. While it is usually the creators who orchestrate the content for their viewers, there have been several occasions where they have been met with certain occurrences that can be labeled as nothing but "creepy."

From stalkers to break-ins, streamers have encountered many such situations while livestreaming over the past decade or so. This article will look to explore five streaming incidents that are quite unsettling in nature.

5 times streamers faced a creepy situation

1) MattDamnit's house intruded during a livestream

On October 23, 2022, a Twitch streamer named MattDamnit was on one of his regular broadcasts when he heard a suspicious noise from a room outside. Upon reaching out to investigate the noise, he exclaimed:

"Get the f**k out of here.”

He then went off-screen and viewers were able to hear four distinct thudding sounds that were very similar to gunshots. The initial shots were followed by siren noises indicating that the authorities were alerted.

The streamer did not appear in front of his audience for pretty much the entire stream, except for the last few moments when he re-entered his room to turn off the live feed.

2) Imjasmine groped on a beach in Japan

In September 2020, Jasmine "Imjasmine," who originally hails from Canada, was livestreaming on a beach in Japan when two innocuous men approached her tent. Although they appeared friendly at the beginning of their interaction, the duo soon presented her with a creepy proposition.

A few minutes into their conversation, one of the guys proposed to have s*x with her for a night. He said:

"I wanna one night love."

Following that, one guy proceeded to encroach on her private space. At one point, he even attempted to grope Imjasmine's chest. Although she was visibly uncomfortable, she kept her cool until they left.

3) Trainwreckstv freaks out after seeing laser lights

In 2021, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" was met with an unusual occurrence while streaming. While speaking to his chat, Tyler noticed a green-colored light, which appeared to be from a laser, on his walls. Seeing it, he was left visibly confused, and exclaimed:

"What the..."

He then went over to investigate the source of the light. Not finding anything, he returned to his gaming chair and repeated:

"What the f**k was that?"

Although it was not harmful in nature, it appeared extremely strange at first glance.

4) JadeyAnh gets a call threatening to kill her father

In early 2021, Twitch streamer JadeyAnh received one of the creepiest calls ever recorded on a livestream. A stalker got hold of her number, which led to him calling her on stream. While on the call, he demanded that she "flash" herself in front of the camera. Further, he shockingly exclaimed that failing to do the task would result in him "killing" her father.

Fortunately for the streamer, the threat was only a hoax. JadeyAnh promptly altered the police after the call was over, and her father was also confirmed to be safe.

5) Dr DisRespect's house gets shot at during a livestream

While streaming in 2018, Guy "Dr DisRespect" was alerted after hearing distinct gunshots targeted towards his house. After investigating the incident, he returned to his mic to briefly explain the situation. He said:

“Broke the f**king upstairs window. This is the second shot, someone shot yesterday, at our f**king house and someone shot again right now, connected with the house, upstairs.”

He later reported to local authorities that his house was shot at during his stream. Fortunately for the streamer, none of his family members were hurt during the incident.

