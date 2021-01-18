"He said he killed my dad": Twitch streamer JadeyAnh recounts harrowing stalker experience 

Twitch streamer JadeyAnh recently endured a harrowing experience after a stalker called and threatened to kill her father if she did not expose herself on live stream.

A popular Just Chatting streamer with more than 250K followers on Twitch, JadeyAnh's fans were left worried after the streamer receiving a phone call from her father's mobile number on air. But on the other side was a mysterious stalker.

As her expression changed from concern to fear, viewers speculated what was happening as the conversation took place in German. She immediately checked on her father, who confirmed his safety.

JadeyAnh explained the situation on Twitter. She detailed this upsetting ordeal to her fans:

JadeyAnh revealed shocking details about the stalker hurling verbal abuses and finally escalated to threatening physical harm on her family.

After her tweet, several online community members extended support while they condemned the stalker's actions. This has been an issue that has plagued the streaming community.

Twitter extends support to Jadeyanh after the stalker experience on Twitch live stream.

After confirming her dad's well-being, JadeyAnh revealed that she immediately contacted the police.

This is not the first time that she has been subjected to such an experience. In the past, JadeyAnh had to deal with a stalker who sent her 25 pizzas and called the fire department on her.

Her father - Harvey Hung Ngo - also replied to his daughter's recent post and confirmed that he was fine. He did not mince words for the stalker:

Hell ya and I will be a long time. My daughter is strong and no one can Blackmail her you awhile. We will get you! 🤬 — Lordngo(Harvey Hung Ngo) (@harvey_ngo) January 18, 2021

JadeyAnh posted a follow-up tweet to her original post where she thanked her Mo and Creditz for timely intervention.

Though she stated that she was okay, JadeyAnh appeared rattled by the incident:

I'm still under shock because I believed for a couple of seconds that I let my dad get murdered because I didn't flash on stream. Everything feels numb. — jade🌿 (@jadeyanh) January 18, 2021

As support continues to pour in for JadeyAnh online, this ordeal once again shed light on the prevalence of stalkers in the streaming space.

In the past, there have been multiple instances of harassment faced by notable female streamers such as Sweet Anita, Pokimane, Valkyrae, Brooke, and more. The routine encounters of female streamers with stalkers have become a recurrent issue and a major safety concern for the online community.