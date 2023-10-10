Twitch streamer Clix joins professional esports organization XSET as co-owner in a Wolf of Wall Street-style announcement video

Popular Fortnite streamer Cody Conrod, better known by his Twitch alias Clix, has recently released an announcement video on X, formerly Twitter, about joining XSET. But not just as a content creator or esports professional. Cody revealed that he had joined the North American organization as a co-owner. The two-minute-long video announcing the news has received quite a lot of positive reactions from fans and fellow creators.

The 18-year-old Twitch streamer will be taking control of part of XSET, which was created by former FaZe Clan executives in 2020. The organization competes professionally in a number of different games, including but not limited to Fortnite, PUBG, and Counter-Strike.

"Hell yeah, congrats": FaZe Swagg, CourageJD, Stable Ronaldo, and others congratulated Clix after he announced becoming a co-owner of XSET

Clix climbed to the forefront of the streaming scene on Twitch during the rise of Fortnite. His career in video games started early and can be traced back to 2019 when he won over $100K after finishing 18th at the Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals at the age of 14.

He started streaming on Twitch in 2018 and since then has steadily amassed over six million followers on the platform. At present, he is unequivocally the biggest Fortnite streamer on the platform, accruing over 17 million watch hours over the last year, as per data from Sullygnome.

Most viewed Fortnite streamers on Twitch in the last year (Image via Sullygnome)

Clix was part of the esports organization NRG since 2020, with their names virtually embedded together in the minds of fans. This is why his departure back in January was described by some supporters as the "end of an era."

Obviously, fans were quite elated to hear that he would be joining XSET as a co-owner. Furthermore, his fellow streamers were also happy with the announcement, with many esports professionals and Twitch creators congratulating him on the news.

Here are some of the general reactions from X, formerly Twitter, where Stable Ronaldo, FaZe Swagg, and others replied to his announcement video.

General reactions from his peers (Image via X)

Clix has also gotten in trouble with Epic Games over the years, recently getting a two-week suspension from competitive play after a stream sniper ruined his game.