Fortnite pro Clix banned for 2 weeks after stream sniper ruins his game

Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrad is one of the most profound and prominent players in the community. Although he gets himself mixed up in some controversy (like the time he called Epic Games' CCO Donald Mustard a "bald ****"), when it comes to competitions, he takes them seriously. This is why it came as an utter shock after he was banned for allegedly teaming in a $100 Cash Cup, but the truth of the matter is very different.

As it turns out, Clix was not teaming, but rather exposing a fellow player who had been stream-sniping him since the start of the match. Although things could have been handled differently, it would seem that Clix had enough of being targeted and decided to put his foot down.

Cody "Clix" Conrad wrongly banned for "teaming up with a competitor" during Fortnite $100 Cash Cup

As mentioned, rather than eliminating the Fortnite stream-sniper, Clix decided to expose them on the livestream. After securing the high-ground near Brutal Bastion, he looks towards the stream-sniper's box and proceeds to say the following:

"I swear to God, I'll call Epic Games right now. Give me your ******* loot. Splash me now, splash me now or I'm getting you ******* banned. I swear to God. Give me a ******* splash, right now. Open that edit and give me a ******* splash. Give me anything, bro. Right ******* now, yeah."

Although he did ask the stream-sniper to use a Chug Splash on him, it was done with intent. This was proof that the opponent was indeed watching the livestream and actively stream-sniping Clix. Since the players' names do not appear during the match, there was no other explanation. To verify the incident, Clix interacts with the stream-sniper yet again and asks them to drop all their Metal:

"Now, max my ******* metal like a good boy. Come here and max my ******* metal. I swear to God, drop the ******* metal, now!"

The stream-sniper again obliged and dropped all the Metal. It's evidently clear that that goal was not to eliminate Clix during a match, but just annoy him for the duration of the event. All said and done, the outcome and consequences of this interaction have not been good in any way. Here's a clip of the incident:

How will this ban affect Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrad

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Clix has been banned from Fortnite for 2 weeks following "teaming" in a $100 Cash Cup



This means he is also disqualified from this FNCS and next FNCS... and cannot attend LAN in Copenhagen Clix has been banned from Fortnite for 2 weeks following "teaming" in a $100 Cash Cup This means he is also disqualified from this FNCS and next FNCS... and cannot attend LAN in Copenhagen https://t.co/KZURVeX2Tq

Based on the official information sent to Clix's account in-game, he has been banned from Fortnite for two weeks due to teaming. He will also be disqualified from the FNCS and the next FNCS as well. This means that he will not be allowed to attend the LAN event that will take place later this year in Copenhagen.

Based on a technicality, Clix did 'team' by not eliminating the stream-sniper when he had the chance, but how else was he to prove the situation in which he was in? Nonetheless, the community agrees that the two-week suspension is not justified.

While poor decisions were made in the heat of the moment, it's understandable how frustrating it can get to be stream-snipped during a Cash Cup. Here's what other professional Fortnite players and content creators had to say about this issue:

Fortnite Comp Report @FNcompReport Him playing along with it might get him a warning/ban, but I don’t think he should get in trouble for someone stream sniping him and Clix trying to prove the kids is. Him playing along with it might get him a warning/ban, but I don’t think he should get in trouble for someone stream sniping him and Clix trying to prove the kids is.

Zemie @Zemie @Clix 2 week ban is a bit extreme in my opinion. He definitely made some poor decisions while showing he was being stream sniped and a punishment is justified but not for that long. @Clix 2 week ban is a bit extreme in my opinion. He definitely made some poor decisions while showing he was being stream sniped and a punishment is justified but not for that long.

SypherPK @SypherPK @Clix 2 Weeks for a heat of the moment mistake is too much. This isn't the same as 2 players agreeing to team in a tournament. You were getting stream sniped and made a mistake in the heat of the moment. A shorter suspension would have been enough. @Clix 2 Weeks for a heat of the moment mistake is too much. This isn't the same as 2 players agreeing to team in a tournament. You were getting stream sniped and made a mistake in the heat of the moment. A shorter suspension would have been enough.

Reckz 🦖 @OhReckz @Clix It’s honestly not a justified suspension I don’t believe you should be getting penalized this hard @Clix It’s honestly not a justified suspension I don’t believe you should be getting penalized this hard

Stable Ronaldo @StableRonaldo @Clix Honestly bro it doesn’t make sense, even though I quit this game, how can they ban the only person who brings them insane viewership on the competitive side. Hope everything gets resolved for you, shame this is the outcome of everything. @Clix Honestly bro it doesn’t make sense, even though I quit this game, how can they ban the only person who brings them insane viewership on the competitive side. Hope everything gets resolved for you, shame this is the outcome of everything.

Jake @CEOwnerJake @Clix I hope other big creators chime in and support you, if people Like aussie, sypher, nick, etc. want stream sniping to end, THIS is the best opportunity to finally take a stand #FreeClix @Clix I hope other big creators chime in and support you, if people Like aussie, sypher, nick, etc. want stream sniping to end, THIS is the best opportunity to finally take a stand #FreeClix

Game's only good for content at this point. Competitive is a game mode to them. @Clix Game is already dead as an esport, they just dug the hole deeper with this. Should be making an example out of and completely banning stream snipers, instead they punish the people exposing them.Game's only good for content at this point. Competitive is a game mode to them. @Clix Game is already dead as an esport, they just dug the hole deeper with this. Should be making an example out of and completely banning stream snipers, instead they punish the people exposing them. Game's only good for content at this point. Competitive is a game mode to them.

Ghost Nicks @Nicks @Clix The fact you have to make this video is just sad. 5 years and SS still tormenting creators in a “competitive” game. They should be perma banning SS in comp to set an example. Years of being a legit top pro/creator and you get the same ban as this SS is sad to see from Epic. @Clix The fact you have to make this video is just sad. 5 years and SS still tormenting creators in a “competitive” game. They should be perma banning SS in comp to set an example. Years of being a legit top pro/creator and you get the same ban as this SS is sad to see from Epic.

With the #FreeClix hashtag starting to make its rounds on social media, Epic Games will have to make a decision on what to do next. Given how serious of an issue stream-sniping is in Fortnite and the fact that it affects the competition itself, Clix truly cannot be blamed entirely for how things have played out.

Hopefully, the ban will be revoked or at the very least shortened and Clix will be allowed to participate in the FNCS and the upcoming LAN event in Copenhagen. Epic Games is yet to provide an update on the situation as of now.

