"End of an era": Fortnite professional and streamer Clix leaves NRG, fans speculate next move

Popular Twitch streamer and prominent Fortnite professional Cody Conrod, aka Clix, has officially parted ways with NRG. This has given rise to much speculation among fans about his next move.

Clix has made quite a name for himself with his high-octane streams on Twitch, becoming one of the most popular content creators to play Epic's Battle Royale in recent times. According to Sullygnome, he was the most-watched Fortnite streamer on Twitch last year, beating Tfue by almost a million hours of watch time.

Having been an NRG member since 2020, some fans described his departure from the organization as the "end of an era" and wished him all the best for the future.

Brycent 🚀 @brycent_ @Clix @NRGgg End of an era but good things are on the horizon, keep being amazing Clix, and props to NRG for two incredible years. @Clix @NRGgg End of an era but good things are on the horizon, keep being amazing Clix, and props to NRG for two incredible years.

Fellow streamers and Fortnite professionals react as Clix leaves NRG

The 18-year-old content creator and esports player took to Twitter to announce the news of his departure and had plenty of good things to say about his former org. Thanking NRG for the last two years, he expressed how much having been given the opportunity to be its part meant to him. He ended the post by saying how excited he was for the future.

Clix @Clix No longer with @NRGgg , Thank you for the best 2 years of my life. Wouldn't of been anywhere I am without you guys. Excited for what the future holds me No longer with @NRGgg , Thank you for the best 2 years of my life. Wouldn't of been anywhere I am without you guys. Excited for what the future holds me 🙏

Clix has been streaming Fortnite since 2018 on his main channel, according to Twitch Tracker. After showing off his gameplay in the first World Cup the following year, he saw a massive boost in his follower count. The content creator currently has upwards of 5.7 million followers on Twitch, and his weekly uploads on YouTube have netted him over 2 million subscribers on the red platform.

Even though the heyday of Fortnite is arguably over, he has maintained a healthy average view count, attracting around 14K concurrent views on his streams in the last month. Over the years, he has bagged a number of titles in competitive tournaments. Last year alone, he won two A-tier tournaments, including the Streamer Bowl III.

His loyal group of fans, fellow streamers, and players have been largely positive about the move to exit NRG. FaZe Ronaldo's enthusiastic tweet about the same has gotten some people talking about a possible move Clix might make, as both of them are known to have been friendly for a long time.

SypherPK's new content studio, Oni Studios, also replied insinuating that they might have had something to do with the move:

NRG's official Twitter account replied to the Fortnite player's post with two hearts:

Here are some more reactions from the internet:

Clix turned 18 on January 7 and is already one of the most popular Twitch streamers. Last year, he became part of a controversy after talking to contentious figure Andrew Tate, whose comments about the then-17-year-old's partner did not sit right with many people.

