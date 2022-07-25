The entire controversy involving Andrew Tate and Clix’s underage girlfriend explained

The infamous Andrew Tate attracted a lot of attention a few days ago for allegedly hitting on professional Fortnite player Clix's underage girlfriend.

Tate has been blowing up on the internet ever since he appeared on Adin Ross's stream last week, and was on Clix's stream to apparently set the latter up with the girl present with them on stream.

After a short debate with HasanAbi and talking about some serious things, Tate got back to talking to the underage teenagers about relationships. Whilst talking to the girl, who is allegedly 17 or 16, the 35-year old kickboxer made some comments, including one where asked her to call him when she turned of age.

The comment left many viewers uncomfortable and was widely shared on social media. Tate's own reputation for making misogynistic remarks made the situation worse, especially because he is currently under investigation for human trafficking in Romania.

Andrew Tate makes a probelmatic statement to an underage girl on livestream

Tate was supposedly acting as a wingman for Clix and the girl who joined the stream a bit after Hasan "HasanAbi" made his exit. The stream on July 21 was a planned one, with the exception of the debate beforehand, which killed the mood according to Tate.

Nonetheless, Andrew Tate did have some advice for the Fortnite pro. For a long time, the British-American millionaire appeared to keep asking the prospective couple to kiss, telling Clix not to be scared. He also urged the girl to do it, and eventually made the problematic remark:

“You know, like, once you’re 18, if you wanna get yourself a real man, I know a guy.”

(Timestamp 2:05:51)

When the girl asked Tate to clarify about the identity of the guy she should be with, the kickboxer tried to take his words back. Almost too self-conscious, the streamer evaded the question:

“It’s a long story. I can’t tell you exactly because... Because there’s bad things about him.”

Clix had heard what his idol had said about him and snatched away the headphones from the girl. He started lambasting Tate and a shouting match ensued. Clix was mad about what the latter had insinuated, especially given what he is known for:

“You’d deada** been a W f**kin wingman, and the fact that you come in and say that s**t is actually f**ked up. Bro, like go ahead like, if you wanna go f**k an 18-year-old, that’s weird, that's pretty weird. Cus I know what you are talking about right now. You said that when she turned 18, you’d fly her out to f**kin Romania and f**k her, and that is weird!”

As the shouting match ended, Andrew Tate decided to make it clear what he had meant by his earlier statements and declared outright:

“I’ll take your b**ch on your stream! You messed it up, my G!”

Then they had a disucussion about having a fight with each other about "winning" the girl.

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate's statements

Most people on the internet found the actions reprehensible, labeling it "pedophilic":

Redditors lambasting Tate for his comments (Image via LiveStreamFail/Reddit)

Megan @Strabawi @defnoodles The fact he was pressuring two 17 year olds to publicly kiss for about an hour and ended it with that statement was @defnoodles The fact he was pressuring two 17 year olds to publicly kiss for about an hour and ended it with that statement was 💀

Soph @sophsaccount make him go away please @defnoodles Who is this guy and WHY has he all of a sudden popped up absolutely everywhere?make him go away please @defnoodles Who is this guy and WHY has he all of a sudden popped up absolutely everywhere? 😩 make him go away please

A lot of people on social media did not like how Andrew Tate had acted, especially with respect to his behavior with the girl. Many have compared his statements to to the act of grooming and have wished he would be banned from Twitch.

