"He just collapsed": Tributes pour in as creators and fans react to YouTuber P2istheName dying at 26

YouTuber Phillip "P2istheName's" death has sent shockwaves within the content creation industry, with tributes dedicated to the YouTube star pouring in from different corners of the internet. Streamers and other content creators have also been reacting to the news of P2istheName's passing, with FaZe YourRage sharing some information regarding the circumstances around his death.

Reacting to his passing in a post made on X on March 15, 2025, FaZe YourRage wrote:

"Ts is sad bruh… nobody even knows how either. He just collapsed as soon as he walked out a room. No symptoms nothing. Bro was healthy, having a regular a** night & boom. Tomorrow isnt promised yall .. live with no regrets. Prayers to all his friends & family fr"

Many fans were left confused about the reason behind his passing, a detail that has not yet been made public, while others expressed their disbelief:

"That is sad anyone know what happened?" wrote X user @renelolz

"Bro whaaaaat?????? His last upload was only 2 weeks ago wtf," wrote X user @elcholomita

"This can’t be real bro wtf," wrote X user @upbilssed

Who was P2istheName? Exploring his YouTube journey before passing

P2istheName began uploading videos back in 2016, mostly focusing on the NBA 2k series at the start of his YouTube career. The majority of his videos would consist of him trying out different in-game challenges, gaining achievements, and funny moments from his gameplay.

Eventually, P2istheName's content shifted to Fortnite in 2018, with him focusing on in-game skins and updates. He began creating IRL content in 2019, and had since been making videos covering his lifestyle, relationships and material possessions such as his myriad of cars.

At the time of passing, the YouTuber had over 3.85 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

P2isthename's death comes days after the brutal stabbing of a Japanese IRL streamer shook the streaming world. Airi Sato was broadcasting herself live in Tokyo, Japan, when she was stabbed in broad daylight by an individual reportedly in his forties or fifties.

