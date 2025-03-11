Who was Ai Mogami? Japanese streamer dies after being stabbed by man live on stream

Ai Mogami, a Japanese IRL (in real life) streamer and a voice actor, has been shockingly stabbed during a recent broadcast in broad daylight. The female streamer and voice actor is believed to be in her 20s and streams on the Japanese livestreaming platform Whowatch.

Unfortunately, reports have confirmed that the Japanese streamer could not make it as she succumbed to the fatal wounds inflicted by the assailant. Currently, the attacker's identity is unknown. However, authorities have arrested a man (described as an "anti-fan") in his 40s or 50s, alleged to be the stabber.

Not much is known about Mogami's private life. She has produced content such as 3.11 Walking Around the Yamanote Line, and some websites claim that she has been creating content since high school.

Ai Mogami suffers cardiac arrest, pronounced dead in hospital

A three-and-a-half-minute video clip from Ai Mogami's Whowatch stream has gone viral on X. Many local pages have shared the clip, which depicts the aftermath of the stabbing. The clip reveals frantic cries from bystanders, and a brief moment also captures blood spilling on the road:

(Trigger Warning: Contains instances of blood and violence)

Streamer stabbed, aftermath of the attack caught on camera (Image X/@Kang_b4L0n_2)

The brutal incident occurred in Takadanobaba, Shinjuku City, Tokyo, approximately 350 meters from JR Takadanobaba Station. Police were called around 9:50 AM local time, and they discovered her severely wounded body lying on the street, with blood spilling onto the road.

Ai Mogami was pronounced dead 80 minutes after being transported to the hospital. As mentioned, the alleged attacker has been arrested, though the man's identity remains unknown. Additionally, the stabbing weapon has also been seized.

At the time of writing, investigations are ongoing, and the exact motive behind the murder has not been disclosed. Reports also suggest that her brother was inside a restaurant when the incident occurred.

Ai Mogami was stabbed in the head, neck, and chest. She succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. The exact details of the incident are yet to be uncovered.

While it is not confirmed, police have stated that eyewitnesses reported the alleged attacker mentioning a personal dispute with the streamer. This suggests that there may have been a prior connection between the two.

Some have also shared a picture of the alleged murderer, who appeared to have covered his face with a mask. The image was taken from her live stream.

Photo of the alleged assailant (Image via nextapple.com.sg)

Women's safety has become a growing concern for live streamers, particularly due to incidents involving stalkers, attackers, and stream snipers crossing the line. In a recent case, Kick streamer Amouranth was attacked and mobbed by a couple of robbers in her home. Allegedly, she shot one of them.

