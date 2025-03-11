Japanese IRL streamer Ai Mogami stabbed in Tokyo, pronounced dead after suffering cardiac arrest

In a shocking news story, a Japanese IRL (in real life) streamer and voice actor named Ai Mogami (in her 20s) was stabbed to death earlier today (March 11, 2025). The incident took place in Takadanobaba, Shinjuku City, Tokyo. The streamer was attacked by an alleged "anti-fan" or "anti-listener", who stabbed her in the head, neck, and chest.

Ad

Local reports confirmed that an emergency call was made to the police around 9:50 am (local time). The authorities found a heavily wounded Mogami lying on the street. Unfortunately, the streamer suffered a cardiac arrest and succumbed to her wounds. She was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of a violent incident. Reader discretion is advised.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

What happened to Japanese IRL streamer Ai Mogami?

Japanese IRL streamer Ai Mogami was tragically murdered in broad daylight while hosting a live stream on the Japanese livestreaming platform, Whowatch. She was stabbed multiple times in the head, chest, and neck. Sadly, she did not survive and has been pronounced dead.

While the exact moment of the attack is not shown due to the nature of the content, a three-minute-long clip captures intense screaming from the crowd. A brief frame also shows blood spilled on the street:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The alleged assailant, a man in his 40s or 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. However, his identity has not yet been confirmed in reports. The disturbing news has quickly gone viral, particularly since the victim had a significant fan following in Japan.

Reports also state that the alleged crime weapon, a knife, has been seized by the local police for further investigation. The incident occurred approximately 350 meters outside JR Takadanobaba Station.

Ad

Further reports suggest that Ai Mogami's brother was inside a restaurant, waiting to buy food, when the shocking attack took place. However, this has yet to be confirmed as investigations continue.

Female streamers, in particular, have faced similar incidents of violence. Recently, Twitch streamers Brittany "Cinna," Rachel "Valkyrae," and Emily "Emiru" were confronted by an alleged stream sniper who threatened to kill them. Fortunately, police later escorted the group home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback