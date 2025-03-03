Cinna, Valkyrae, and Emiru attacked by alleged stream sniper on livestream, fans left shocked

Twitch streamers Brittany "Cinna," Rachell "Valkyrae," and Emily "Emiru" had a disturbing encounter during their IRL stream yesterday (March 2, 2025). For those unaware, Cinna and Valkyrae are currently hosting a week-long subathon titled "Sis-a-thon." On their sixth day, the duo was joined by OTK member and Twitch streamer, Emiru.

At one point in the IRL stream, the group was approached by a stranger (seemingly a stream sniper). Shockingly, however, the man made some concerning statements, including threatening to "kill" them. After Cinna alerted the security, the man was heard saying:

"Let's f**king fight right now. Let's fight right now. I'll kill you right now. I'll kill you right now."

The group had to rush away from the area before the stream abruptly ended. Watch the controversial clip here:

Valkyrae and Cinna give updates following the worrying encounter

Twitch streamers Cinna, Valkyrae, and Emiru had to end their stream abruptly after a stranger, believed to be a stream sniper, seemingly attempted to attack them just before the broadcast was cut off.

Valkyrae later pinned a chat in her stream to provide a brief update on the situation. The 100 Thieves co-owner assured viewers that they were safe and had been escorted home by the police. The pinned comment read:

"We are ok, heading home with police."

She also posted:

"We are all ok and have been with police. We decided we are done with the marathon and need time to process!"

Cinna also addressed the situation on her X account, announcing that they would be ending their subathon event a day early due to the shocking incident on their stream. The streamer emphasized that they needed time to process the situation. She wrote:

"Hey everyone, we are safe. Unfortunately we have end the marathon and need time to process what happened as we shocked at the moment. Thank you for all the love and support on the marathon. We love you all."

Cinna and Valkyrae have recently made headlines for their subathon event. Content creator Endymion compared their stream to Kai Cenat’s recent Batman Arkham gaming marathon, mocking the duo for the alleged contrast in effort between the two streams.

Cinna clapped back at the comparisons, stating that Kai Cenat can afford such high production quality due to his large team and financial backing, which she currently does not possess. While she appreciated the results of Kai's efforts, the Twitch streamer did not hold back on how she felt about the critique levelled against her.

