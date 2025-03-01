"Shut the f**k up"— Cinna claps back after being criticized for her Twitch collaboration with Valkyrae

Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" recently responded to the remarks made by YouTube content creator Endymion about her collaboration with fellow streamers Rachell "Valkyrae" and Imane "Pokimane." Endymion compared the collaborative broadcast by the female streamers with the Batman: Arkham streaming marathon held by Kai Cenat.

Endymion had claimed that Cenat's broadcast involved custom costumes and sets, while Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Cinna's collaborative broadcast, as per Endymion, involved them simply sitting down and eating food for "free money":

"You see what I mean? Kai Cenat had whole Batman costumes, sets, he had a guy running around as Robin playing games having fun. What do these women do? Come watch us sit down with our permed hair while we eat please give us free money. How people can watch this in the first place I have no idea man. Lowest effort content creation imaginable on display here. And Twitch is promoting it too & the interactions are abysmal, Jesus Christ. Make streaming great again."

Responding to this, Cinna stated that Cenat's broadcasts were handled by his production teams, who subsequently create the sets for his livestreams as well. Cinna claimed that she was alone in managing the guest and segment lineup, and that Endymion had judged the broadcast based on one segment:

"Kai has production teams and is able to do amazing sets beyond my level and he’s awesome when he does. I built this set by hand. Planned every guest, had every segment set up. And you choose to judge off one segment where we are sitting down...F**k right off and shut the f**k up."

"Compare to put woman creators down": Cinna responds to Endymion's remarks regarding her marathon with Valkyrae featuring Pokimane

Cinna responds to Endymion's comments about her marathon broadcast with Valkyrae (Image via @cinnabrit/X)

Cinna and Valkyrae are currently hosting a marathon livestream, with this being the "first female duo marathon" featuring the two most watched female content creators on the platform. The broadcast involved Pokimane as a special guest.

Claiming that Endymion's remarks were selectively referring to just a segment of the broadcast, Cinna stated that other segments included a BootCamp, cookoffs and IRL aspects as well:

"We’ve done bootcamp, hired a fine dining chef to turn us into one, cook offs and IRLS, things tailored to women creators for positivity, and even collabs with some of the biggest male creators in the space joined loving to be friends with us. and you choose to judge off 1 clip and compare to put woman creators down when we did the first female duo marathon."

Twitch streamer Ludwig recently confronted Cinna after finding out some older messages sent in by the latter in the chat of one of his broadcasts. The messages seemed to showcase Cinna flirting with Ludwig. As such, Ludwig, who is the partner of QTCinderella, had a hilarious back and forth with Cinna during the marathon livestream.

