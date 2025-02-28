Ludwig confronts Cinna for the first time since Twitch chat log drama

Popular Twitch and YouTube streamer Ludwig recently found out about some seemingly flirtatious chat log history from fellow streamer Brittany "Cinna." Naturally, the incident went viral. An embarrassed Cinna even had to explain that it was meant to be a dare. Although the situation was lighthearted, it did capture the streaming community's attention.

Ad

Cinna is currently hosting a "Sis-a-thon" with Valkyrae. During a recent IRL stream, she was surprised by a visit from Ludwig himself. This was the first time the two had met since the chat history had been leaked. The interaction produced a comical back-and-forth between the two. Coming up her face, Ludwig said:

"What's up, bro? (Cinna replies, 'Go away.') Oh, me go away?"

Cinna responded:

Ad

Trending

"Go away, bro. Those days are behind me. It was five years ago."

Ludwig replied:

"You can't say sh*t, man. You were cringe."

Cinna remarked, calling out Ludwig for looking at old message history :

"Who (checks) old people's logs? Who does that?"

Ludwig explained that he recently returned to Twitch after a three-year hiatus, and seeing old chat logs was not that "crazy." He said:

Ad

"Is that a crazy thing to do after being away from the website for three years?"

Watch the comical moment between the two:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Cinna say in Ludwig's old chat logs?

The recent drama between Cinna and Ludwig has sparked numerous reactions from both sides. Even QTCinderella, a Twitch streamer and Ludwig's longtime girlfriend, weighed in on the situation.

It's worth noting that the entire situation was just for laughs, and there was no real feud between any of the involved streamers. For those unaware, while going through old chat logs, Ludwig discovered one of Cinna's past messages, which read:

Ad

"Ludwig is just so *censored* so hot."

An animated Cinna quickly responded to the situation on her X account, clarifying that the message was part of a dare:

'"@qtcinderella IT WAS A DARE OR A BET LOSS IT HAD TO BE I SWEAR TO GOD LMAOOOOOOO."

Expand Tweet

Ad

QTCinderella addressed the situation during one of her Twitch streams, saying she found it funny but called out Cinna for trying to act as if it wasn’t intentional:

"My official opinion is that I think it is funny, obviously, it is funny. But my second opinion is, don't pretend that you don't remember it or that you that it was somebody else!"

Ad

Cinna is currently participating in a 30-day "Sis-a-thon" alongside streaming veteran Valkyrae. The event is essentially a subathon. They are three days into the event, and Cinna has already gained over 6,000 subscribers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback