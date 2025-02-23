Cinna apologizes to QTCinderella for calling Ludwig "hot" in an old chat

Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" recently made a post on X apologizing to Ludwig's long-time girlfriend Blaire "QTCinderella" for calling Ludwig "hot" in one of his broadcast's chats a few years ago. Ludwig discovered the remark while going to Cinna's chat logs while live.

Replying to a clip of this post on X, Cinna stated that her comment on Ludwig was a "dare" or the result of a lost bet:

"@Qtcinderella IT WAS A DARE OR A BET LOSS IT HAD TO BE I SWEAR TO GOD LMAOOOOOOO"

"This was prob a bet I lost or something": Cinna reacts to Ludwig revealing her Twitch chat message calling him "hot"

Twitch streamers Ludwig and QTCinderella have been dating for almost five years, having gotten together in 2020. The messages from Cinna that Ludwig read out were from 2020 as well. Cinna had sent in multiple chat messages showcasing her liking for Ludwig.

One of the messages sent by her on August 29, 2020, said:

"Ludwig is just so *censored* so hot"

Another one made on August 30, 2020 says:

"I'm a simp for lud"

While being aware that her reason behind the messages sounds like a "classic excuse," Cinna claimed that she must have lost a bet, even swearing on her life:

"Bro I know this is going to sound like the classic excuse but I SWEAR TO GOD this was prob a bet I lost or something I ACTUALLY SWEAR IT ON MY LIFE BRO LMAOOOOOOO"

Cinna recently made headlines after bringing up the contentious nature of former OTK member Zack "Asmongold's" political commentary and how it reflects on the media organization as a whole. She brought up the matter while conversing with Nick "nmplol," a co-owner of the organization. Asmongold has since announced his departure from the organization.

