Cinna talks to Nmplol about Asmongold's recent controversial opinions, insinuates Emiru and OTK members should cut ties with him

A clip of Brittany "Cinna" talking about how Emiru and other OTK members should potentially cut ties with Zack "Asmongold" while discussing the streamer's controversial opinions with Nick "Nmplol" went viral on social media on February 12, 2025.

While Asmongold may have stepped down from his leadership positions at OTK after garnering backlash for his comments about the Middle East, the group continues to collaborate with other One True King creators, like Emiru.

Asmongold has been at the center of much controversy over his recent comments about immigration, and Emiru has faced criticism over associating with him. Nmplol was addressing this situation with Cinna on his February 12, 2025, Twitch stream when he appeared to defend Emiru's association with Asmongold:

Trending

"People are like, oh Emi [Emiru], why do you still talk to him? All that said, he is still going to do Asmongold things. He ain't going to stop. He is going to do it today, he is going to do it tomorrow."

Cinna, however, was not in agreement and said:

"Do you want my honest opinion on this? I think if you are tied to, for example, if I had five employees and I am saying a bunch of crazy sh*t and it cost those employees their jobs.

"At what point, like yes I can be as unhinged as I want, but the people who are affected by it are allowed to be mad at me for being that unhinged. And eventually, they should either be fully disconnected from me, or like, say, 'I am not willing to be around this.'"

She also noted that this was her personal opinion and claimed she was not trying to stir up any drama:

"Again, this is like a personal thing, I don't hate anybody, I don't have drama with anybody, I do not wish any drama with anybody, right? However, I know when certain things that I don't agree with morally is going on, I am going to just be like, 'Hey, I'm good.'"

Cinna tells Nmplol that Asmongold should suffer for the "out of pocket" things he has said on Twitch

Cinna and Nmplol talked about a lot of things during the stream on February 12, 2025. At one point in the broadcast, Nmplol brought up anti-Asmongold posts on social media platforms, such as the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Nmplol claimed that while many viewers seem to be "emailing sponsors" to hold Asmongold accountable for his actions, it did not have that effect because the streamer supposedly doesn't care. He further alleged that emailing sponsors was hurting other OTK streamers:

"The intended effect of what people are trying to do by emailing sponsors, doesn't have the intended effect that they want. Because the intended effect is they want Asmon to stop doing what he is doing, right? My whole point is, Asmon even said this himself, he will never stop. But what happens is, when you do that, other people end up suffering because of it. Not Asmon, that guy doesn't give a f**k!"

Cinna replied, stating that the World of Warcraft star should suffer for his actions:

"Okay, but he should suffer. I think he should."

Nmplol reiterated:

"But he is never going to. He is the roach king, he does not care."

Cinna remained firm and said the streamer should care:

"But he should care."

Timestamp 2:57:05

Nmplol then stated that he and his OTK team had asked Asmongold to refrain from saying certain things in the past:

"But he doesn't! People think we haven't told him not to say some things in the past? He doesn't give a f**k!"

At this point, Cinna claimed that if the content creator does not care about the "out of pocket" things he says on stream, they should have "a different conversation":

"Do you know what you're missing in wording about that though? It's that, if he doesn't care, I think a different conversation needs to be had with his actions, you know what I mean? Because he is being so out of pocket."

Asmongold was recently called out for "opening up an environment to Nazis" with his rhetoric.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback