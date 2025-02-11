"You guys control the mods" - xQc accuses OTK of controlling and getting special treatment from r/LivestreamFail subreddit

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has accused content creation group OTK (One True King) of controlling the popular r/LivestreamFail (LSF) subreddit. LSF is the biggest streaming subreddit, with over 3.7 million members. After seeing a post discussing the alleged divorce between OTK member Nick "Nmplol" and Malena getting removed on February 10, 2025, the former Overwatch pro said:

"Nick (Nmplol) and the whole squad (OTK), you guys are being given a treatment that other people are not being given. Everybody gets sh*t on, and you all get off easy 'cause you guys control the mods."

The streamer was even joined by one of the head moderators on a call. During the call, he asked:

"I have a question, point blank. Nobody in OTK manipulates anything or talks any of the moderators over there (r/LSF)?"

The moderator replied, stating:

"I think we have received a couple of messages about doxxing stuff but not any of the ones you have talked about...we're talking like a couple of messages over the course of years."

"When things get controversial, things get removed" - xQc questions LSF mod over OTK post removals

xQc was highly critical of the r/LivestreamFail, accusing the subreddit and its moderators of being influenced by One True King members. He claimed that many posts containing controversial content about OTK streamers were removed:

"When things get controversial, things get removed at a high frequency but that factor gets way beyond a reasonable amount when its OTK members. When it's OTK and it's high comments, I'm telling you, most of them are deleted."

The debate was sparked after a post about Nmplol and Malena was deleted from r/LivestreamFail. However, the head moderator explained that the post was removed because it contained a YouTube link, which goes against the subreddit’s guidelines.

xQc retorted:

"I have to call you out as an interviewer. A lot of Pirate (Pirate Software) stuff, I believe, was YouTube videos that were not enforced. Like, a lot of the Pirate stuff was pretty massive, 5K upvotes, 4K upvotes, a lot of them were actual videos not removed."

xQc claimed some of his posts had clickbait-worthy titles and that those related to OTK didn’t face the same scrutiny, raising concerns about inconsistency.

As of now, Nmplol or other OTK members have not responded to the Twitch star's claims.

