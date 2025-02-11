xQc reacts to Nmplol and Malena's alleged divorce and says it's in Nick's best interest the lawsuit is settled smoothly

Felix "xQc" has reacted to the claims that the former Twitch couple Nick "Nmplol" and Malena Tudi are allegedly getting divorced. On February 10, 2025, YouTuber Henry Resilient talked about a supposed divorce lawsuit filed by Tudi. Henry claimed that the divorce papers were filed in January 2025. He also alleged that Malena and Nmplol have been married since 2015.

xQc himself went through a similar separation from his former partner Sam "Adept" with their legal battles grabbing headlines for years. While his case has seemingly been settled, Felix reacted to the alleged divorce between Malena and Nmplol, giving his take on the situation.

After watching Henry Resilient's video, xQc said that it was in Nmplol's best interest that the lawsuit gets settled smoothly and without hostility:

"I will say though, it is a lot more in Nick's best interest that this goes smoothly and without hostility. Because, if it does get hostile and it does get stalled out, I mean brother, because of the state of Texas, she would still be claiming every day's work as when the split happens. She's getting the money of today, tomorrow, day after tomorrow."

xQc further stated that if the divorce suit "stalls out," it would not be beneficial to Nmplol:

"So if it stalls out, I am not trying to put any ideas in it, because of the potential. It's in everyone's best interest, or Nick's best interest, they come to an agreement."

xQc claims Nmplol has control over r/LivestreamFail mods after threads about his alleged divorce from Malena were supposedly taken down

Nmplol had first announced separating from Malena in September 2024. While the two had been publicly together for years, the news about them being married only came to light during talks about an alleged divorce lawsuit filed earlier this year. Readers should note that neither party has confirmed or addressed Henry Resilient's video about the divorce.

xQc, who has gone through a very public divorce from Adept, naturally had an insight into the legalities of the situation. While his on-stream reaction to the alleged divorce has been making rounds on social media, he has also called out the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail or LSF for supposedly taking down threads talking about Nmplol and Malena's reported divorce.

xQc insinuated that r/LivestreamFail mods were doling out special treatment to Nmplol. According to him, this was unfair because streamer drama often gets talked about and criticized immensely on the subreddit:

"Yo, I hope this doesn't seem too disrespectful, but Nick and the whole squad has been given a treatment that other streamers are not being given. It's not applied across the board. Everybody gets sh*t on and you all get off easy because you guys control the mods."

xQc believed that this accusation could not be dodged and that r/LivestreamFail moderators were biased toward Nmplol, Malena, and others:

"It's not even something you can dodge, it's not like it's untrue, okay? We get absolute sh*t on across the board when something happens or whatever. But you all, it disappears instantly. A lot of threads happen overnight because you stream during the day. Then people sweep it up and when people and they go on to check what's going on in the world, it's not there. It's been swept up. It's under the radar. It's a bit odd."

In related news, while xQc and Adept's divorce lawsuit may be settled, the Canadian streamer seems to be in hot water again with Adept accusing him of sexual assault.

