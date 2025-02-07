"What a demon": xQc calls Ethan Klein "unhinged" for suggesting that HasanAbi is a 'sexual predator'

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has commented on Ethan Klein's recent remarks about Hasan "HasanAbi." For context, on February 6, 2025, a 29-second video from the most recent episode of the H3 Show, "Dear Hasan Piker..." surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

In it, Klein seemed to suggest that HasanAbi is a "sex predator." While comparing the Turkish-American personality to a Big Lebowski character, the 39-year-old remarked:

"Bro is straight up in like that Lebowski, Big Lebowski, like, sex predator vibe. He looks like someone out of a Big Lebowski party, you know, where... yeah, he looks like he's at a Jackie Treehorn party. You know, f**king drunk women, which surprisingly, doesn't seem too far off from what he actually does do. Or has done, at least."

During a livestream on the same day, xQc reacted to the viral post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Upon hearing Klein's comments about HasanAbi, the French-Canadian personality said:

"Guys, I'll watch it. But don't parade anything. What?! Unhinged. Unhinged. Come on, bruh! Brother, really? Really, dude? This guy knows better than to do s**t like this. What a demon. Don't say facts, it's weird. Who says s**t like this? Brother, how does it, guys, if you have good points and good arguments, how hard is it to keep it to your points and arguments? Anything else you do that is like this, just makes you look like a... you look like a f**king moron! Okay? The worm is more effective than doing this s**t, and I mean that."

"How f**king dumb are you guys?" - Ethan Klein comments on HasanAbi's audience after saying the streamer has a "sex predator vibe"

During the same H3 Show episode, Ethan Klein shared his thoughts on HasanAbi's audience while reacting to his recent Just Chatting livestream. He said:

"So, according to Hasan, if you attack him... the biggest progressive creator, if he doesn't say so himself, then therefore, you don't support Gaza? That's what's happening here, right? That's literally the argument he's making? How f**king dumb are his audience? How f**king dumb are you guys?! You really are taking this... if I criticize Hasan, I don't care about Gaza because, clearly, it's impossible to do both."

Timestamp - 02:11:50

