"You dumb f**king hypocrite": Ethan Klein slams Ludwig for collaborating with Atrioc following latter's deepfake controversy involving QTCinderella

YouTuber Ethan Klein has called out popular streamer Ludwig Ahgren for collaborating with Brandon "Atrioc" following the latter's controversy with Blaire "QTCinderella." For context, Atrioc made headlines in January 2023 after being caught with a browser tab open that contained explicit AI deepfake imagery of prominent female content creators such as Imane "Pokimane," QTCinderella, and Maya Higa, among others.

After apologizing, Atrioc hosted his comeback livestream on March 15, 2023. During the stream, he revealed that he had reconnected with QTCinderella and removed 700 AI deepfake websites in a single day.

On February 6, 2025, a one-minute-15-second video from the most recent episode of the H3 Show surfaced on X. In it, Ethan Klein claimed to have received a DM from Ludwig, who criticized him for badmouthing his girlfriend, QTCinderella:

"Well, apparently, QT doesn't stream with Atrioc, which I think is really cool of him to stand up for his girlfriend. Ludwig messaged me, and he was like, 'You're a f**king a**hole! How dare you make my feel girlfriend feel bad?' And I was very apologetic, I said, 'I'm sorry, you know, it was a mistake, and I respect both of you guys. It was a horrible mistake.'"

Ethan Klein then slammed Ludwig for collaborating with Atrioc, remarking:

"You dumb f**king hypocrite! Look at you! She doesn't stream with him (Atrioc) but you do! You do! Imagine, her boyfriend is like, 'Oh, I'm sorry sweetheart. Yeah, no, I've got your back.' 'Anyway, me and my homie, Atrioc.' Holy s**t! You b**ch-made coward. You f**king pathetic worm. You lapdog! You have no spine, man! How do you even sit up straight with no spine like that?"

Ethan Klein elaborates on his "problem" with Ludwig

After criticizing Ludwig for working with Atrioc following the 2023 AI deepfake scandal, Ethan Klein elaborated on his "problem" with the Los Angeles-based streamer. He said:

"Listen, I'm sh**ting on Ludwig. Right? My intention is not to talk about her (QTCinderella). She did nothing. She was the victim of the crime of Atrioc, and the recipient of my inappropriate joke. Okay? My problem is with Ludwig being a spineless coward of a human being. F**king hanging out with the dude, who his girlfriend is so disgusted by, she can't even go to the f**king same party as him, all the while having the balls to judge me. Suck my d**k!"

Ethan Klein also expressed dissatisfaction with Ludwig for the following reasons:

"By the way, having no problem with terrorist-sympathizing, antisemitism, but god forbid, he gets the order of the Rising Star wrong. What a dumb f**king b**ch! So, that's Ludwig for ya."

A few days ago (on February 2, 2025), Ethan Klein referred to Ludwig as a "rat" after the Mogul Mail Live host called him out for showing "fake indoctrinated information" in his HasanAbi content nuke video.

