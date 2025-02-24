Cinna, Ludwig, and QTCinderella drama: What exactly happened?

Twitch streamers Brittany "Cinna," Blaire "QTCinderella" and Ludwig Ahgren are currently trending in the streaming scene. While the situation isn't exactly serious, the story has caused a bit of drama within their respective communities. For context, it started when Ludwig found out that Cinna had passed some seemingly flirtatious comments about him a few years ago.

Ad

The situation has since sparked various responses, with some even trolling Cinna as a "homewrecker." This article will focus on the entire story that happened and their responses to it.

Ludwig reacts to Cinna calling him "hot" in his chat in 2020

Twitch and YouTube streamer Ludwig had quite a revelation during one of his recent Twitch streams. He was urged to look at Cinna's chat log (streamers can access any particular viewer's past chat messages), where one particular message from August 2020 read:

Ad

Trending

"Ludwig is just so *censored* so hot."

In the same chat log, another comment read:

"I'm a simp for lud"

Reacting to the messages, Ludwig said:

"Oh my god! Caught. 2020 Cinna (laughs)."

Cinna reacts to Ludwig finding her old chat history

The clip was shared by a user in Cinna's X community, where it naturally gained significant traction. Among the many reactions, Cinna herself responded, quickly clarifying that her message wasn't meant as a flirtation tactic but was the result of a dare. She wrote the following:

Ad

"Bro I know this is going to sound like the classic excuse but I SWEAR TO GOD this was prob a bet I lost or something I ACTUALLY SWEAR IT ON MY LIFE BRO LMAOOOOOOO"

In the same post, she tagged QTCinderella (fellow Twitch streamer and Ludwig's long-time girlfriend) and said:

"@qtcinderella IT WAS A DARE OR A BET LOSS IT HAD TO BE I SWEAR TO GOD LMAOOOOOOO."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

QTCinderella responds to the drama

The post, along with Cinna's comments, naturally sparked a quirky response from QTCinderella. The streamer, who recently teamed up with AustinShow, was put on the spot when he asked her about the so-called "drama." QTCinderella said:

"My official opinion is — I'm deciding what to farm here — My official opinion is that she is obviously a homewrecker (laughs)! No, no, no! My official opinion is that I think it is funny, obviously, it is funny. But my second opinion is, don't pretend that you don't remember it or that you that it was somebody else!"

Ad

Ad

However, earlier today, she doubled down by sharing additional screenshots from Cinna's chat log, where Cinna appeared to be making a move on Ludwig. One of the messages read:

"Ludwig, tbh, I've never seen a handsome short man such as yourself."

QTCinderella reposted these messages, captioning them with:

"Did some research when filming @FearAndPod today. @cinnabrit were these bets too?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cinna has also issued a comical response, writing:

"I SWEAR TO GOD I DO NOT REMEMBER THESE ALSO THE LAST ONE WAS A RAID PLS HELP."

While the drama has certainly grabbed the streaming community’s attention, it’s worth noting that most of the exchanges are lighthearted and shouldn't be taken out of context.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback