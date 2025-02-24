QTCinderella reacts to Cinna calling her boyfriend Ludwig "hot" and "handsome" in old chats, jokingly calls her a homewrecker

Blaire "QTCinderella" responded after her boyfriend Ludwig Ahgren found out about old chats from fellow Twitch streamer Cinna on his February 23, 2025 broadcast. In the chats, which date back to 2020, Cinna appears to be repeatedly praising Ludwig, calling him "hot" and "handsome."

QTCinderella did get an apology from Cinna after clips of Ludwig finding out about the chat on livestream went viral on social media. However, on her appearance on AustinShow's bathtub Twitch stream on the same day, QTCinderella had more to say.

While discussing the chats, she jokingly called Cinna a "homewrecker" and called her out for pretending to have been hacked or having only called Ludwig hot on a dare or a wager:

"My official opinion is — I'm deciding what to farm here — My official opinion is that she is obviously a homewrecker(laughs)! No, no, no! My official opinion is that I think it is funny, obviously, it is funny. But my second opinion is, don't pretend that you don't remember it or that you that it was somebody else!"

QTCinderella calls out Cinna for claiming to have been hacked after Ludwig found her calling him hot in old chats

Ludwig and QTCinderella are one of the more prominent couples on Twitch, having been in a relationship in the public eye for years. This is why Cinna's messages calling Ahgren hot have caused such a stir among viewers. Naturally, QTCinderella reacted to it while she was on AustinShow's Twitch stream and commented on the drama.

QTCinderella called out Cinna for initially claiming she had lost a bet when the chats went viral. She said:

"The first message, I feel like, this is what's happening to Cinna. She sees these messages and she goes, 'I lost a bet, I lost a bet.' Cinna, you're telling me you lost a bet on August 29, August 30, and November 4, and November 17? You've lost a bet that many times? Girl stop gambling."

Blaire then started reading the chats:

"August 29, 2020 at 8:47 pm, 'Ludwig is just so, so biblethump [Twitch emoji] hot.'"

AustinShow was taken aback and clarified what the Twitch emoji meant:

Biblethump? Is that the mascara running down the face? Like, 'Oh my god, yes!'

QTCinderella confirmed what 'biblethump' meant and then proceeded to call out Cinna for also using being hacked as an excuse for the things she said to Ludwig:

"Yes, and then she says, 'I was hacked, definitely wasn't me.' Even though she sent messages, many messages after that, that were very normal. Then August 30, the next day, she is spamming the chat. 10:26 she says, 'I'm a simp for Ludwig.' 20:26 she says 'Yes.' 10:26 she says, 'Hype'. 10:26 she says 'Heee'. When did you get hacked? When, Cinna? When did you get hacked, in the middle of your spamming?"

She continued calling out Cinna:

"And then, listen, I'm laying it all out there. Then November 4th she says, 'I went to bed with Ludwig and woke up here, what?' And I post that on Twitter and she is like, 'That's obviously a raid message.' So you do remember! That's interesting. 'Cus you went to sleep to him and you woke up to him? That's not how a raid works!"

QTCinderella added another instance where Cinna had called Ludwig handsome:

"And then on November 17th, she sent a message to someone else in chat. You're not hacked, Cinna! You said, 'Oatmilk bro, where you at?' And then Oatmilk doesn't reply and within 30 seconds she says, 'Ludwig TBH I have never seen a handsome short man such as yourself.'"

She even noted that Cinna knew that Ludwig was dating at the time:

"So, I give her the benefit of the doubt. Maybe she didn't know I existed. November 17, 2020, maybe she didn't know I exist — Oh she did! Because October 16th she is in my chat, spamming, 'Pog. Don't stop. Yohoo!'"

In related news, Cinna has been linked with AMP streamer Agent 00, with Fanum claiming they are in a relationship.

