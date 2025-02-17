Asmongold jokes about "DEI crow" after a bird defecates in Cinna's food during Twitch stream

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" reacted to a meme shared by Nick "Nmplol" joking about a bird pooping in Cinna's food during her latest Twitch stream. On Cinna's February 16, 2025, broadcast a bird (supposedly a raven) defecated onto her table while Cinna was attempting a hot wings challenge.

The streamer reacted to a clip of the incident on social media and called out the people laughing at her misfortune:

"bro a bird shit in my fu**ing ranch and then on me are you JOKING LMFAOOOOOOO"

In response, Nmplol joked that Asmongold had sent the bird. Earlier, Cinna recently made headlines for insinuating Emiru and other OTK members should cut ties with Asmongold due to his "unhinged takes." Nmplol's joke was in the form of an AI-generated meme, which showcased Zack petting a crow with the caption stating "mission accomplished."

Asmongold reacted to the joke with his own and wrote:

"DEI crow"

"That raven just sh*t": Cinna reacts as her hot wings challenge gets disrupted by a raven defecating in her food

Expand Tweet

Cinna was eating hot wings in an IRL stream on February 16, 2025, when the incident occurred. The Twitch streamer promptly reacted after a raven sitting above her had seemingly excreted on the plate:

"Oh my god no, that raven just sh*t. Yes! On the plate."

After the cameraman stopped laughing, the two tried to figure out where the bird's feces had landed, as it was not very visible. It appears that the excrement from the raven fell in one of the sauces on the plate, probably ranch, and the white color of the sauce had masked it.

Cinna explained:

"No he sh*t in there [pointing to the sauce] and then it splashed. Because that's raven sh*t. I did not splash any milk. No way!"

But that was not all the raven did. After a few moments, the bird had once again defecated, but this time right on the Twitch streamer's clothes. Turning to the camera, Cinna showed her chat the bird poop and also replayed the clip of the feces landing in her ranch:

"I just got sh*t on. He sh*t in my ranch, watch. Did you see it spash in the ranch?"

The clip has gone viral on social media, with many people joking about Cinna being unlucky.

