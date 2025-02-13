Asmongold responds to Cinna, claims he doesn't care that she suggested OTK and Emiru should cut ties with him

Zack "Asmongold" has addressed recent comments made by Brittany "Cinna," who suggested that OTK and Emiru should sever ties with him due to some of his "out of pocket" remarks. On February 12, 2025, Cinna appeared on Nmplol's Twitch stream, where they discussed the repercussions of the World of Warcraft star's controversial opinion on people associated with him.

A few weeks ago, Asmongold faced significant backlash online for his statements about immigration. Emiru, who co-hosts the Steak and Eggs podcast with him, received numerous calls from her fanbase to distance herself from him.

While talking about the situation with Nmplol, Cinna expressed her view that OTK and Emiru should disassociate from Asmongold because of his "unhinged" comments.

When Asmongold went live on February 12, 2025, his audience prompted him to respond to Cinna's remarks. He asserted that he was too successful to be concerned with every person criticizing him online:

"Did you see what Cinna said about OTK and you? I heard a little about it, um, the thing is, here is the thing. I am making content and I have multiple channels that are getting over 100 million views a month. If I spent all of my time dealing with every single person that chirped about me, that's all I would be doing."

He also stated that he does not care about others' perspectives on his words and actions:

"It's not important to me what other people's perception is or approval of what I am saying is or anything like that. It doesn't matter."

"I'm massively f**king successful": Asmongold claims he only cares about his own content and doesn't have anything to say about Cinna's criticism

Asmongold further dismissed Cinna's comments, stating that he only cares about his content and "legitimate criticism":

"The main thing that I care about, the main thing that I focus on is my own content. Somebody has a legitimate criticism or something like that, I pay attention to it. Some other bullsh*t, it's just not really that important to me. I don't need to be rude back to them, it just doesn't matter, straight up! I literally don't give a sh*t, sorry to say."

He explained that he did not feel the need to address her points because he was doing better than ever and enjoying exclusive opportunities:

"I see plenty of other people who try to fight it and argue with people, etc. The fact is, I'm doing better than ever. I'm massively f**king successful. I've had opportunities that I've never had access to and nobody else, hardly ever on Twitch or at least online, period, has access to opportunities like I do because of what I do."

The Twitch star concluded by reiterating that he does not need to respond to every critic:

"And however well it goes, it's because of you guys. So why would I want to waste your time dealing with people that are chirping about it? Who cares, really, who cares? Unless it's funny, then what's the point? That's it."

Readers should note that Asmongold was banned for about two weeks in 2024 following his comments about Israel and Palestine. He later announced that he was stepping down from his leadership role at OTK and other businesses to avoid hurting his associates.

