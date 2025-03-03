What happened to Amouranth? Kick streamer allegedly calls SWAT after being robbed at gunpoint

Kick streamer Kaitlyn, better known online as "Amouranth," shared some concerning updates on her social media page today (March 3, 2025). The streamer told her audience that she was being "robbed at gunpoint." The streamer is currently fine and has updated her fans that the police have arrived to assist her.

This article explores the alleged incident and updates shared by the popular streamer.

What happened to Amouranth? Streamer says she "shot" one of the burglars

Popular streamer, cosplayer, and adult content creator Amouranth shared some concerning updates on her X page on March 3, 2025. She made a series of posts on her profile, revealing that she was allegedly being robbed by more than one person. She wrote:

"I’m being too robbed at gunpoint."

The streamer updated her followers that the alleged robbers demanded crypto from her. She added that she had to resort to shooting one of the assailants. She wrote:

"I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed."

Amouranth shares concerning updates on her X profile (Image via X/@Amouranth)

Amouranth provides a health update

Amouranth later updated her followers, assuring them that she was safe. She shared a short video of a SWAT team allegedly arriving at her residence. Earlier, she had posted a picture of her front gate, describing the incident as a "home invasion." Watch the video here:

She also said she was covered in blood, believing that some of it belonged to the robbers while some might have been her own (earlier, she posted that the pistol had "whipped" her, following which, she was left bleeding):

"I’m covered in blood but only some of it is mine I’ll update yall later but I’m safe now."

The Kick streamer shared additional details, explaining that one of the alleged robbers had attempted to extort cryptocurrency from her account while holding her at gunpoint. She had made an X post to alert everyone:

"Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence."

The Kick streamer had previously spoken about past experiences with confrontation. In 2022, she made headlines when she revealed that she was married and alleged that her husband had abused and threatened her.

She even resorted to calling the police after one such alleged incident. Following this, she took a hiatus from streaming, stating that she needed a break. At the time, she was a full-time Twitch streamer, alongside her other content creation endeavors.

