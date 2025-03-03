Kick streamer Amouranth reveals shocking details of shooting robber after being held at gunpoint

On March 3, 2025, Kick streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" took to X to share harrowing details about an incident. In a series of social media posts, the content creator claimed she was "robbed at gunpoint" and also claimed that she "shot one of them" because the alleged robbers demanded cryptocurrency.

While claiming that she was not pranking, the streamer asked for help from the online community, writing:

"This is not a prank help. I’m being too robbed at gunpoint. I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed [sic]."

Kick streamer's X posts, dated March 3, 2025, in which she claimed to have shot a person during an alleged robbery (Image via @Amouranth)

The concerning X posts quickly garnered traction, eliciting responses from hundreds of netizens. While some hoped for Amouranth's safety, others suggested that she contact the emergency services at the earliest.

"If you’re okay, just breathe. Collect yourself. Focus on what you’re going to do next," X user @MichaelDeSantis wrote.

"Please, if you're in immediate danger or feeling unsafe, contact emergency services right away," X user @sabeelali22 posted.

"bro that's straight up terrifying hope u got some help coming stay safe out there plz," X user @ChloeBratzdoll1 commented.

"OMG that sounds terrifying 😱 stay safe girl and call for help 💔," X user @VickyUmber tweeted.

On the other hand, some netizens expressed their skepticism about the situation.

"Who has the time to tweet when they're being robbed at gunpoint lol," X user @fitinfred2 remarked.

"Why would you tweet if that’s the case ? 😒," X user @imAngel_xi stated.

Amouranth's 2022 situation briefly explored when she abruptly ended livestream after police were called

In October 2022, Amouranth made headlines after she revealed that she had a husband who allegedly abused and threatened her. On October 18, 2022, she abruptly ended her livestream, claiming that someone had called the police at her house.

Amouranth typed the following message during the broadcast:

"Starting soon. Cops are here, be ri..."

She eventually announced an indefinite hiatus from livestreaming on October 20, 2022.

On the same day, Amouranth posted a three-second video on her official X handle, showing that police had arrived at the location where she was. In a follow-up post, the streamer claimed she was "covered in blood, but only some" of it was her own.

