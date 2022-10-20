"Not sure when I'll be back" - Amouranth announces indefinite break from streaming, fans react

Twitch star Kaitlyn "Amouranth" took to her official Twitter handle on October 19 to update the community, following the abusive husband controversy.

Kaitlyn announced that she is now taking a break from livestreaming, and was unsure when she'll return to her Twitch channel. Her most recent tweet read:

"Taking a break, not sure when I'll be back."

Twitch streamer announced taking an indefinite break from livestreaming on October 19, 2022 (Image via Amouranth/Twitter)

"Take all the time you need": Streaming community reacts to Amouranth announcing an indefinite break from livestreaming

The 28-year-old content creator's announcement went viral on the social media platform. It was liked by more than 100,000 fans and several prominent internet personalities were present in the reaction thread.

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" shared a wholesome message, saying that Kaitlyn should "take all the time" that she needs:

Minecraft icon Karl Jacobs reminisced about meeting with Amouranth at TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego and said:

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @Amouranth Was rly good meetin ya at twitch con! Enjoy ur break :D is well earned! @Amouranth Was rly good meetin ya at twitch con! Enjoy ur break :D is well earned!

South Korean IRL Twitch streamer Jinny "Jinnytty" urged Kaityn to "take a good rest":

Fellow Twitch content creator and cosplayer Byndo Gehk shared a heartfelt message, asking the streamer to spend time with her pets, friends, binge watch shows, and play games:

✨ Byndo Gehk ✨ @byndogehk @Amouranth Take all the time you want sweet girl! Spend time w your pups, friends, binge some shows, play games~ love you and take care! @Amouranth Take all the time you want sweet girl! Spend time w your pups, friends, binge some shows, play games~ love you and take care! 💖✨

Aside from verified users and notable internet personalities, thousands of streaming community members joined the discussion thread. Here's what they had to say:

シ𝗍rі⍴⍴ᥡძrᥲg᥆ᥒ␈🐲🐉 @trippykay710_ @Amouranth Take all the time you need love @Amouranth Take all the time you need love 💕

SpringR @SpringR_412 @Amouranth @wildkait You definitely deserve it. Take all the time you need to decompress, heal, recharge and do whatever YOU want to do. Your community will always be here for you. Take care. @Amouranth @wildkait You definitely deserve it. Take all the time you need to decompress, heal, recharge and do whatever YOU want to do. Your community will always be here for you. Take care. ❤️

The Twitch content creator's announcement was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and it became the top post on the forum:

More than 1.3k community members reacted, with one Redditor hoping that the streamer wouldn't get back with her abusive husband:

Redditors suspect "something really fishy" and feel Amouranth "seemed a bit strange"

Redditor u/keemmewarm_ claimed that something "really fishy" was going on. They provided a rationale for their sentiments by recalling a few moments from Amouranth's previous livestream:

Another Redditor stated that the streamer "seemed a bit strange" during her Overwatch 2 broadcast:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

Fans on the streamer-oriented subreddit providing their take on the content creator announcing an indefinite break (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For reference, Amouranth made headlines on October 16 after she received a call from her husband on the livestream. The couple ended up having a distressing conversation, as the husband seemingly started to threaten the streamer on multiple instances.

After the call ended, Kaitlyn disclosed some private direct messages in which the husband called the streamer names and threatened to "dump" her luggage out of the hotel room. Here's an excerpt from their conversation:

"It's like, 'Next time when I say plan, do it. Dumb f**k, do you understand?' Like, what are you talking about? Like, 'F**k this, I'm calling you.' So I just direct him to the stream. I said, 'I can't talk right now, we are getting WiFi,' [Husband's response] 'I don't care. Get the call now. Last chance. I'm about to dump your luggage,' out of your hotel room."

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Amouranth showed text messages from him calling her a dumb f*ck and supposedly throwing away money and her accounts as threats when she wasn't responding to him



(4/4) Amouranth showed text messages from him calling her a dumb f*ck and supposedly throwing away money and her accounts as threats when she wasn't responding to him(4/4) https://t.co/ralvzIsskh

Two days later, on October 18, Amouranth hosted a comeback livestream. She revealed that she has access to her accounts and that she is now seeking emotional and legal counsel.

