"This isn't happening": Lana Del Rey shuts down rumor about being sued by Kim Kardashian and SKIMS

Lana Del Rey denies reports that claim Kim Kardashian, together with her SKIMS brand, is involved in a lawsuit against her for undisclosed payment from a promotional deal. On March 30, Lana Del Rey responded to a TikTok video about her being sued by Kim Kardashian and SKIMS and wrote,

"This isn't happening. Not as far as either one of us know. I don't know where this started, if it does have to happen because of guidelines—then we will handle it. But never an end to a friendship."

The singer made this response following reports that suggested Kardashian sought monetary damages worth $1 million. Reports of a potential lawsuit emerged when media outlets suggested Lana Del Rey did not properly disclose her work on the Valentine's Day SKIMS campaign.

Kim Kardashian, together with SKIMS representatives, has not provided official statements about any anticipated legal actions against Lana Del Rey or her representatives.

Lana Del Rey responds to lawsuit rumors

The SKIMS Valentine's Day campaign, which featured the singer in the brand's signature bodysuits and lingerie, was widely shared on social media. However, some reports claimed that Del Rey did not include a "#ad" or "paid partnership" tag on her posts, potentially violating Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines.

On March 29, Where Is The Buzz reported news about Kim Kardashian starting legal proceedings and SKIMS seeking damages amounting to $1 million.

SKIMS has released multiple high-profile promotional campaigns featuring a range of notable celebrities apart from Lana Del Rey. The brand partnered with BLACKPINK's Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter and Nicola Coughlan and Charli XCX for different promotional campaigns that brought distinct styles and fan bases to the brand.

Usher joined the men's SKIMS campaign as the brand expanded its offerings toward menswear. Fandomwire reported that SKIMS received major market interest after signing a collaborative agreement with Nike for sportswear and fashion industry clients.

In previous years, SKIMS’ Valentine's Day campaigns have been highly successful. Last year, Kim Kardashian secured a deal with The White Lotus season 2 stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, and the collection sold out quickly. The brand has consistently leveraged celebrity power to boost its visibility and desirability in the fashion industry.

While managing SKIMS' expansion, Kim Kardashian is also entangled in legal matters, including an ongoing court case against her ex-husband, Kanye West. Kardashian is involved in a trademark lawsuit against West over their daughter North West's name.

The issue arose when Kanye West attempted to trademark "North West" for a potential brand, leading Kardashian to file a legal claim to secure rights over their daughter's name, as reported by the Daily Mail on March 18, 2025.

Reports suggesting a lawsuit against Lana Del Rey were further debunked by HotNewHipHop, which clarified that neither Kardashian nor SKIMS were pursuing legal action. Sources close to TMZ, who initially reported on the dispute, later indicated that the claims were "categorically incorrect."

