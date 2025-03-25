The White Lotus season 3 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to air on March 30, 2025, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Mike White has written and directed the penultimate episode, titled Killer Instincts.

The emotional turmoil of the guests in the previous episode sets the stage for the shooting seen in the opening moments of the season. Rick comes close to fulfilling his mission in Bangkok. Jaclyn's actions drive a wedge between her, Laurie, and Kate, forcing the childhood friends to address their pent-up frustrations. Saxon and Lochlan are faced with a moral crisis they are not equipped to handle.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3 is as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and speculations for The White Lotus season 3.

When to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 7

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 will be released at 9 pm ET on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings is as follows:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 23, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 24, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 24, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 24, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 24, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 7

The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 will premiere on HBO. Fans of the show can also catch the episode a few hours later on Max.

The subscription for Max starts at $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year for the Ad-Lite plan. For the ad-free version of the plan, subscribers will have to pay $16.99 per month and $169.99 per year. The Ultimate ad-free plan is also available for $20.99 per month and $209.99 per year.

Another great option is to choose the Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle, which costs $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month without ads. Max also has a bundle with Starz that is priced at $20.99 per month.

What happened in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6?

In the final moments of The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, Rick and Frank visit Sritala's house by posing as Hollywood filmmakers and finally meet Jim Hollinger.

Back at the hotel, his girlfriend Chelsea spends her time with Chloe, who hooked up with both Saxon and Lochlan during the party on Gary's yacht.

Gary suspects Chloe of cheating on him with one of the boys, but she denies it. He plans a dinner party and asks Chloe to invite the guys. Furthermore, he personally invites Belinda, who is wary of him since discovering that he likely killed his wife Tanya in Sicily.

Piper takes her parents to the monastery and ends up spending one night at the center with Lochlan. Meanwhile, Gaitok takes the gun back from Timothy's possession without his knowledge.

Belinda's son, Zion, arrives at the hotel to spend some quality time with his mother. Lastly, Jaclyn and Laurie get into an argument after the former hooks up with Valentin, despite encouraging the latter to pursue him.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3 episode 7

Things will come to a head in the penultimate episode of season 3. Rick will finally confront the man who killed his father. Saxon may catch on to the financial crisis at work and turn to Timothy for answers. In the preview, he is seen telling his father, in desperation, that he draws his sense of self-worth and identity from being good at his job.

Moreover, Laurie will take a break from her girlfriends and attend the Muay Thai fight with Valentin's friends, Alexsei and Vlad. On her way back, she will likely get into trouble as she is seen running away from someone on an empty street in Thailand.

Zion will encourage his mother to attend Gary's dinner party, despite her reservations. Meanwhile, Gaitok and Mook will go on their first date, which can potentially blossom into a romantic relationship.

Stay tuned for our episode recap of The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 after its premiere on HBO and Max.

