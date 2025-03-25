The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 ending explained: How does Rick come face-to-face with Jim?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, titled Denials, was released on March 23, 2025, on HBO. Mike White served as the writer as well as director of the latest episode.

Ad

In episode 6, guests at the White Lotus Hotel are forced to deal with the aftermath of their actions from the full-moon party shown in the previous episode. As friendships are tested and relationships are strained, the fates of several characters are put into question.

Also, Rick puts his plan into action with Frank's help in Bangkok. He promises Sritala a role in his upcoming film project to get entry into her house, where Rick meets her husband Jim Hollinger.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 episode 6.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Rick finally meets Jim Hollinger in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6

Rick and Frank as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@waltongogginsbonafide)

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, Rick and Sritala meet up at a restaurant in Bangkok to discuss a potential acting role for the latter in his made-up Hollywood production. He tells Sritala that the director wants to write her part after spending time with her in her house. She reluctantly agrees before mentioning that her husband is unwell and cannot be bothered too much.

Ad

Rick asks Frank to pose as the director Steve during his visit to Sritala's house. He assures his friend that he will not carry the handgun as he just wants to meet the man who changed the course of his life. The two friends take a short ride on a canal boat to reach Sritala's house, where Jim greets them.

The Ratliffs experience major changes in their lives

Saxon Ratliff as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@hbo)

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, Timothy is still preoccupied with thoughts of ending his life. In the early hours of the morning, he imagines shooting himself to death and Victoria and Piper crying over his dead body. That mental picture is enough for him to put off his suicide plans and hide the gun in one of the drawers for the time being.

Ad

Meanwhile, Saxon wakes up from the full moon party without clear memories of the crazy night's events. Lochlan also struggles to remember what really happened on the yacht. By the end of the day, the brothers come to realize that they both slept with Chloe and Lochlan pleasured Saxon while losing his virginity to her.

The brothers head back to the villa and find Piper and their parents on their way to the monastery, to put Victoria's suspicions to rest. Lochlan decides to tag along with his sister for moral support.

Ad

Sam Nivola as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@hbo)

At the center, Timothy talks personally with the head monk Luang Por Teera to understand his daughter's interest in meditation and Buddhism. Timothy, who is searching for deeper meaning himself, asks the monk what happens after a person dies. His answer moves Timothy so much that he agrees to let Piper stay at the monastery.

Ad

Victoria opposes Tim's support but agrees to Piper's plans on one condition—she must spend a night in the center's poor conditions. Lochlan stays with her and, during meditation, recalls a threesome with his brother and Chloe. Meanwhile, Victoria is furious at Timothy for allowing Piper to experience hardship, unaware of his financial troubles.

Jaclyn and Laurie are at odds in The White Lotus

season 3 episode 6

Jaclyn as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Kate is surprised to see Valentin leave Jaclyn's room early in the morning and casually mentions it to Laurie over breakfast. Laurie feels jealous that the two hooked up in secret but hides her true feelings by slamming Jaclyn for seeking validation from younger men. She also wonders why Jaclyn was trying to set her up with Valentin when she fancied him herself.

Ad

Moreover, Laurie acts cold towards Valentin when he greets them at their table and turns down his invitation to attend the Muay Thai competition in the evening. Later when the women are lounging by the pool, Laurie pointedly asks Jaclyn about having s*x with Valentin. But she denies it, saying nothing happened between them. Kate feels torn between Laurie and Jaclyn as they bicker over the issue.

What happens to Gaitok, Gary, and Belinda in The White Lotus season 3 episode 6?

Ad

Tayme Thapthimthong plays Gaitok in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, Gary accuses Chloe of sleeping with one of the Ratliff brothers during the full-moon party, when in reality, she slept with both of them. He does not buy into her denial and tells her to bring her fling to the dinner party in the evening.

Ad

Furthermore, Belinda's son, Zion, shows up outside his mother's room early in the morning only to find her in bed with Pornchai. The mother-son duo have a fun banter about it at breakfast. When Pornchai and Belinda see each other again, he suggests that they open a spa together in Thailand.

Belinda is surprised to run into Gary / Greg, who invites her to a dinner party at his mansion by the hill. She listens to her gut feeling and politely refuses as she knows Gary is up to no good.

Ad

Before his shift, Gaitok learns from Pee Lek about a shooting practice after work. Needing a gun, he sneaks into the Ratliff villa while the family is away, finds it in a drawer, and leaves undetected. Later, Pee Lek is impressed by Gaitok's aim but questions his killer instinct.

All episodes of The White Lotus are streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback