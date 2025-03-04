The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Why is Rick desperate to go to Bangkok?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 premiered on March 2, 2025, at 9 pm on HBO. Titled The Meaning of Dreams, the episode was written and directed by the show's creator, Mike White.

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 sets the stage for intense drama as the guests at the White Lotus hotel grapple with their inner demons and past deceptions rise to the surface. Rick decides to visit Bangkok to meet Jim Hollinger as he has some unfinished business with him and had gone to Thailand specifically for him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 episode 3.

Rick goes through an emotional crisis in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3

Rick Hatchett as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@hbo)

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 3, Rick introduces himself as a producer to Sritala and offers her an acting part in his next project. He takes her address in Bangkok under the guise of setting up a meeting with the film's director. However, his intention behind the ruse is to find her husband, Jim Hollinger, who is, apparently, the reason Rick came to Thailand.

During his second session with Dr. Amrita, Rick opens up about doing a lot of bad things in his life. He also shares his regret over not getting to meet his father (who was murdered before he was born) and how his death robbed him of a good life.

After smoking we*d, he takes Chelsea to watch a snake show and releases the venomous snakes from their enclosures, and one of them ends up biting Chelsea. She is rushed to the hospital and receives immediate treatment, which saves her life. At night, Rick calls his friend Frank in Bangkok, letting him know that he will be visiting the city the next day.

Timothy spirals out of control in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3

Victoria Ratliff as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@streamonmax)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 begins with Victoria having a nightmare about her family being engulfed in a tsunami.

After speaking to Kenny in the previous episode, Timothy calls his lawyer, Chuck, to plan his next course of action. The next morning, he finds out from his assistant that his office has been raided by the FBI. This leads to him panicking as he fears being indicted and facing a prison sentence for his involvement in the money laundering scandal.

In his desperation, Timothy decides to stay unreachable for the rest of the vacation as a way to evade the crisis. In order to do that, he needs to ensure that Saxon does not find out about the FBI situation. So, he tells his family to hand over their electronic devices to Pam, to her delight, and digitally detox for the rest of the trip.

Timothy's immense stress does not go unnoticed by his wife, who offers him sleeping pills to help him calm down. After reluctantly taking the pills, he dozes off peacefully for the remainder of the day.

Meanwhile, his son, Lochlan Ratliff, attends a session to fix his bad posture and discovers that his family's big personalities are the reason behind his defensive stance. Piper visits the Buddhist temple and is told to return on Friday to discuss her wish to attend their summer program with Luang Por Teera.

Saxon gets talking with Chloe by the pool, and she invites him for a party on her boyfriend's yacht the next day.

Jaclyn and Laurie confront Kate in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3

Jaclyn and Laurie as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

During breakfast, Jaclyn and Kate encourage Laurie to hook up with Valentin since she is the only single woman in the group. Their banter over Valentin continues throughout their yoga session. Later, Laurie has a s*xually-charged one-on-one energy session with him.

In the first episode of season 3, Laurie is at the receiving end of her friends' passive-aggressive gossip. In the second episode, it was Jaclyn and in episode 3, it's Kate's turn.

At dinner, things get awkward between the friends when Laurie and Jaclyn learn that Kate is religious and goes to church every week. Kate's conservative views surprise her liberal friends, who question her about living alongside Bible thumpers and Trump voters in Austin.

However, she defends her community by calling them good people and deflects when Laurie pointedly asks her if she voted for Trump. After heading back to their rooms, Jaclyn and Laurie criticize Kate for her anti-feminist views and political beliefs, while Kate hears them from a distance.

Belinda and Pornchai get closer in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3

Belinda as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Belinda continues her wellness treatments with Pornchai and other members of his team on her third day at the White Lotus hotel.

While having dinner together, Belinda opens up about going through depression while working in Maui. She tells Pornchai how her boss Armond's death left her future uncertain until Tanya McQuoid offered to help her open her own spa. However, she notes that Tanya canceled their plans after falling in love with Greg.

She then spots Greg sitting at a nearby table with Chloe, Rick, and Chelsea and approaches him. Belinda reminds him that they met in Maui's White Lotus Hotel before enquiring about Tanya. Greg, however, denies ever meeting Belinda or knowing Tanya and even tells Belinda that his name is Gary.

Gaitok gets a reality check in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3

Gaitok seen after getting attacked in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 3, Gaitok is reeling from his head injury sustained in episode 2. When Sritala commends him for his bravery, he expresses his desire to work as her personal bodyguard, and she promises to think about it. Gaitok even mentions it to his crush, Mook, who wishes him the best.

However, Jim's bodyguards accost him and call him a coward for letting the robbers escape under his watch. They also mention that Fabian wanted to fire him after the ordeal, but Sritala refused to do so.

The first three episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are available to stream on Max.

