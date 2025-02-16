The White Lotus season 3: Full list of cast explored 

The White Lotus season 3 is set to premiere on HBO on February 16, 2025. Mike White has created, directed, and written all three seasons of the award-winning anthology series. The show's latest season is set in Thailand and explores the lives and dark secrets of the guests staying at the White Lotus Hotel over the course of one week.

Ad

The official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3, as per Max, is as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, and others star in The White Lotus season 3

1) Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Ad

Trending

Natasha Rothwell, as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Natasha Rothwell plays the spa manager, Belinda Lindsey, who is a member of the White Lotus' Maui staff and was seen in the show's season 1. She arrives at the hotel's Thailand location on a work exchange program.

Ad

Natasha has played Rachel in the action-adventure film Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequels, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. She also appeared as Piper Benz in the Timothee Chalamet-starrer Wonka in 2023.

On television, she is well-known for playing the leading role in Hulu's comedy series How to Die Alone in 2024. She also starred alongside Issa Rae in the acclaimed series Insecure. Furthermore, she worked as a writer for the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2015.

Ad

2) Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

Parker Posey as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Parker Posey plays Victoria Ratliff in the latest season of The White Lotus. She arrives at the hotel for a family vacation with her husband, Timothy, and three kids— Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan.

Ad

Parker's film credits include popular movies like Dazed and Confused, Blade: Trinity, Café Society, Inside Out, Kicking and Screaming, Scream 3, and Superman Returns. She was last seen in the June Squibb-starrer comedy drama Thelma, released in 2024.

Moreover, she has starred in the sci-fi series Lost in Space, in addition to other shows like Boston Legal, The Staircase, Louie, and The Return of Jezebel James, to name a few.

3) Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

Ad

Parker Posey and Jason Isaacs as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Jason Isaacs plays the financier Timothy Ratliff, whose family vacation with his wife and kids goes south after he loses all his fortune to a bad business decision.

Ad

The English actor's most memorable role was playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series from 2002 to 2011. He is also remembered for playing Captain Hook in the 2003 fantasy film Peter Pan.

Furthermore, he has starred in war films like Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down in 2001 and John Madden's Operation Mincemeat in 2021. In 2017, he played the World War II Soviet general Georgy Zhukov in Armando Iannucci's satirical comedy film The Death of Stalin.

Ad

Among his most popular television roles are Dr. Hunter Aloysius 'Hap' Percy in Netflix's supernatural series The OA and Jackson Brodie in the BBC One crime drama series Case Histories.

4) Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon

An image of Michelle Monaghan from The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

In The White Lotus season 3, Michelle Monaghan plays the television star Jaclyn Lemon, who arrives at the hotel for a girls' trip with her longtime friends, Kate and Laurie.

Ad

Michelle has starred in the cult classic Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Ben Affleck's directorial debut film Gone Baby Gone, and Peter Berg's action thriller Patriots Day, based on the Boston Marathon bombings. She received worldwide recognition for playing Tom Cruise's wife, Julia Meade, in three Mission: Impossible films: Mission: Impossible III, Ghost Protocol, and Fallout.

Moreover, her television credits include leading roles in the first season of True Detective, The Path, Bad Monkey, Echoes, and Messiah.

Ad

5) Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

An image of Rick and Chelsea from The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Walton Goggins's character, Rick Hatchett, books a weeklong stay at the White Lotus Hotel with his much younger girlfriend, Chelsea. However, their romantic getaway is marred with compatibility issues.

Ad

Walton has worked with Steven Spielberg in Lincoln and Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. His other film credits include Ant-Man and the Wasp, The World's Fastest Indian, Predators, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, etc.

From 2002 to 2008, he played Det. Shane Vendrell in the FX series The Shield. Walton's other prominent role was Boyd Crowder in the neo-Western series Justified. Furthermore, he showcased his comedic skills in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and The Unicorn on CBS.

Ad

Supporting cast

Other cast members of The White Lotus season 3 are as follows:

Leslie Bibb as Kate

Carrie Coon as Laurie

Lalisa Manobal as Mook

Sam Nivola as Lochlan Ratliff

Patravadi Mejudhon as Sritala Hollinger

Christian Friedel as Fabian

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxton Ratliff

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

Nicholas Duvernay as Zion Lindsey

Morgana O'Reilly as Pam

Charlotte Le Bon as Chloe

Arnas Fedaravičius as Valentin

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

Scott Glenn as Jim Hollinger

Dom Hetrakul as Pornchai

Shalini Peiris as Amrita

Julian Kostov

Suthichai Yoon

Ad

Viewers can watch all episodes of The White Lotus season 3 on HBO and Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback