Who is Sarah Catherine Hook? Everything to know about the actress who plays Caroline Merteuil in Cruel Intentions (2024)

Sarah Catherine Hook, a rising star in Hollywood, takes on the role of Caroline Merteuil in the 2024 reboot of Cruel Intentions. This Amazon Prime series revives the essence of the 1999 film while adapting the story for the new generation.

Hook portrays the role of Caroline, who is a cunning and ambitious college student. The role echoes the performance of Sarah Michelle Gellar's Kathryn Merteuil in the original movie.

On November 21, 2024, Cruel Intentions was introduced on Amazon Prime Video. Once again, the drama and manipulation of the famous story are brought back, this time in a renowned Washington D.C. College. The eight-episode show explores the power conflicts, scandal, and seduction among elite college students.

Caroline Merteuil, played by Sarah Catherine Hook, is the quintessential queen bee of her college campus. As the step-sister to Lucien Belmont, she will stop at nothing to maintain her influence and status. Together, the step-siblings navigate a world of deception and ambition, even setting their sights on seducing the daughter of the U.S. Vice President.

Everything to Know About Sarah Catherine Hook, Who Plays Caroline Merteuil in Cruel Intentions (2024)

Sarah Catherine Hook, born on April 21, 1995, in Montgomery, Alabama, is an actress known for her versatility and charisma. She graduated from SUNY Purchase with a degree in vocal performance, specializing in opera, which underscores her multifaceted talents.

Before her acting breakthrough, Hook pursued her passion for music and now frequently showcases her singing abilities on social media.

Hook initially gained recognition for her portrayal of Debbie Glatzel in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). Her portrayal of Juliette Fairmont in Netflix's First Kill further solidified her reputation within the LGBTQ community.

Hook's subtle portrayal of a vampire who develops feelings for a vampire hunter garnered widespread acclaim and substantiated her status as a beloved member of the queer community.

Sarah Catherine Hook infuses Caroline Merteuil's character with nuance in Cruel Intentions (2024). Caroline's ambition and cunning are reminiscent of the iconic qualities of her predecessor, Kathryn Merteuil.

Achievements and filmography

Sarah Catherine Hook's participation in The Conjuring 3 was indispensable to her professional trajectory. Additionally, she appeared in Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story, in which she portrayed a close friend of Monica Lewinsky.

In addition to Cruel Intentions, Hook has secured a role in The White Lotus season 3 which is going to release in 2025. She will also appear in Netflix’s adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation.

The plot of Cruel Intentions

The reboot of Cruel Intentions follows Caroline Merteuil and her step-brother Lucien Belmont, elite college students in Washington D.C. After a hazing incident threatens their status, they embark on a journey of manipulation to maintain their power. Their schemes include seducing the Vice President’s daughter, adding layers of scandal and intrigue.

Producers and directors

Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman are the creators of the series, while Neal H. Moritz serves as the executive producer. It is influenced by Roger Kumble's original 1999 film, which was in turn based on the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

The production, which commenced in June 2023 and was filmed in Toronto, infuses the classic narrative with a contemporary aesthetic.

The cast

The cast comprises Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont, Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick, in addition to Sarah Catherine Hook. The narrative is enhanced by the recurring roles of Laura Benanti as Claudia Merteuil and Jon Tenney as Congressman Russell.

Cruel Intentions (2024) featuring Sarah Catherine Hook is available to stream on Prime Video.

