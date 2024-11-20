Where is Prime Video's Cruel Intentions filmed? All shooting locations explored

Prime Video's Cruel Intentions reimagines the 1999 film with a new take set against the backdrop of an elite Washington, D.C. college. This dramatic series explores manipulation, power plays, and ruthless ambition as step-siblings Caroline Merteuil and Lucien weave intricate schemes to maintain control within the elite Panhellenic system. The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2024.

Though based in Washington, D.C., the actual shooting location for the series took place in Toronto, Ontario. The city's varied architecture and high-end neighborhoods served the American capital. Principal photography began on June 5, 2023, but production was temporarily halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming resumed in November 2023 and was completed by January 29, 2024.

The series' judicious use of Toronto's location filming and soundstages added a richly textured setting.

All filming locations for Cruel Intentions

Toronto, Ontario, serves as the primary filming location for Cruel Intentions. Toronto proved to be versatile and suitable for replicating many global cities, making it ideal for the show's settings.

1) The Bridle Path Neighborhood

The Bridle Path, also known as "Millionaires' Row," is one of Toronto's richest communities. The neo-Gothic mansion at 35 High Point Road in North York represents Lucien and Caroline's grand family house.

The property features a sprawling garden, fountain, tennis courts, and an indoor pool, reflecting its luxurious amenities. Exterior scenes of the mansion symbolize the characters' elite status as production captures the neighborhood's ambiance.

2) Union Station and Fairmont Royal York

Toronto's Union Station on Front Street West appears when Lucien arrives at a place of grandeur. Across from Union Station, the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, a five-star historic landmark, presents another elite scenario.

Its ornate library bar, travertine pillars, and hand-painted ceilings add to the rich visuals of the series. Toronto's architectural diversity and well-developed filming infrastructure made the filming cost-effective compared to Washington, D.C.

Soundstages and studio work

While Toronto's real world locations served as a key settings, much of the interior work for Cruel Intentions was done on soundstages.

Controlled environments

Production designers reproduced the interior of the fictional college and other critical locations on soundstages. This ensured the locations capture the show's themes of power and exclusivity.

Location integration

The combination of on-location shoots with soundstage setups makes authenticity and cinematic creativity possible. With its tax incentives, Toronto's advanced film studios have made Toronto a favorite filming location for high-profile productions such as Sex/Life and Euphoria.

What are the other major differences between the 2024 reboot and the 1999 Cruel Intentions?

The original 1999 movie Cruel Intentions movie is quite different from the 2024 reboot. The original movie was set in New York, with younger actors playing rich high schoolers. The reboot, however, takes place at a prestigious university near Washington, D.C., focusing on the Greek life system.

The two main characters, Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont, of the original are seen, respectively, as Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont in the reboot, with new additions, like Beatrice. Manipulation and revenge themes in the original are developed within the reboot to emphasize power struggles and hazing within the social hierarchy of the university.

Setting reboot in the timeless pre-social media era, it heavily relies on traditional social networking. It was developed by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman for modern viewers according to the original storyline, with a provocative tone similar to the old version.

These changes make the reboot relevant and engaging for today's audience while staying centered on the important aspects of the original movie.

Cruel Intentions will premiere on November 21, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

