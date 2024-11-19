Cruel Intentions (2024): Full list of cast

Prime Video is set to release a reboot of the 1999 cult classic Cruel Intentions starring Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Inspired by the original movie, which is based on the 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the reboot series stars Zac Burgess, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sean Patrick Thomas in titular roles.

Set in a prestigious Washington D.C. college, the show is about the twisted lives of two step-siblings who’ll do whatever it takes to protect their elite social status.

After a hazing scandal rocks their exclusive college, manipulative step-siblings Caroline Merteuil (played by Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (played by Zac Burgess) hatch a plan to protect their status. Only their target turns out to be the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

Releasing on November 21, Cruel Intentions (2024) serves up all the dark teen drama elements: gossip, lies, and the dark, cultic side of Greek college life. Here's a look at the stars of the upcoming series on Prime Video.

Cruel Intentions (2024): List of cast members

1) Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont

Australian actor Zac Burgess, hailing from Bellingen, NSW, trained in acting at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). After graduating from acting school, he landed roles like Eli Bell in Netflix's Boy Swallows Universe (2024), Jason in One Night (2023), and Teen John in Totally Completely Fine (2023).

In Cruel Intentions, Zac takes on the role of Lucien Belmont, stepbrother to Caroline Merteuil. Lucien is seductive and cunning, teaming up with Caroline to manipulate the Vice President’s daughter into joining their sorority and securing Caroline’s rise to power.

2) Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil

Born and raised in Montgomery, AL, American actress and singer Sarah Catherine Hook studied vocal performance in opera at SUNY Purchase College. She has appeared in notable roles such as Debbie Glatzel in The Conjuring 3 (2021), Juliette Fairmont in First Kill (2022), Catherine Allday Davis in American Crime Story (2021), and Elena Milak in Monsterland (2020).

In Cruel Intentions, Sarah takes on the role of Caroline Merteuil, the ultimate queen bee ruling the Greek life scene on campus. As president of Delta Phi Pi, she teams up with her stepbrother to scheme their way to power, targeting the Vice President’s daughter to pledge their sorority.

3) Sean Patrick Thomas as Professor Hank Chadwick

Sean Patrick Thomas, who starred in the original Cruel Intentions (1999), returns for the reboot as Professor Hank Chadwick. Known for his standout roles as Polarity in Gen V (2023), Gene Mobley in Till (2022), Derek in Save the Last Dance (2001), and Jimmy James in Barbershop (2002), he returns once again for the reboot.

In the series, Professor Chadwick teaches at the college but finds himself in a moment when he crosses paths with CeCe Carroway (played by Sara Silva). CeCe is Caroline’s trusted ally, and her encounter with Professor Chadwick would turn everything upside down.

4) Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover

Savannah Lee Smith is known for her roles in HBO Max's Gossip Girl (2021) and Murder at the Murder Mystery Party (2023). She will also star in the upcoming film The Upside of Unrequited.

In Cruel Intentions, Smith plays Annie Grover, a college freshman and the daughter of the Vice President. Portrayed as an innocent good girl type, Annie is just beginning to discover who she truly wants to be as she begins her college life. Unfortunately, she soon becomes the latest target of the siblings' manipulative games.

Cruel Intentions (2024): Supporting members of the cast

The upcoming Cruel Intentions reboot boasts a varied cast that brings a mix of fresh faces and seasoned actors to the screen. Here's a look at the other characters who will bring drama, intrigue, and chaos to the elite college setting.

John Harlan Kim as Blaise

Sara Silva as CeCe Carroway

Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell

Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth

Zeke Goodman

John Tenney as Russell

Katrina Parag as a Delta Phi sister

Dawn Ngo as Tanya

Claire Forlani as Claudia Merteuil

Maynuka Sarwar as May Morgan

Darrin Baker as Vice President Grover

Megan Dallan as Black Bra Sister

Andrea Pavlovic as Celerie

Madelaine Hodges as Hannah

The first season of Cruel Intentions will have eight episodes, all releasing at once. The series has been created by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman and produced by Original Film, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video. Nick Copus and Adam Arkin have directed the show.

In an October 30 interview with Teen Vogue, Fisher and Goodman shared why they chose Greek college life as the setting.

"We picked fraternity and sorority life because it felt like a rarefied world, much like Upper East Side Manhattan or a royal court, with its own unique rites and rituals we’re all curious about,” they said.

Don’t miss the premiere of Cruel Intentions coming to Prime Video on November 21, 2024.

