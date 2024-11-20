What time will Cruel Intentions series premiere on Prime Video? Exact release time for all regions 

Cruel Intentions is set to be released on November 21, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The contemporary retelling features a lead cast comprising the talents of Sarah Catherine Hook, Caroline Merteuil, Zac Burgess, Lucien Belmont, Savannah Lee Smith, and Annie Grover.

Inspired by the cult classic film of 1999, which was itself based on the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, the tale of power, manipulation, and intrigue is brought to life in an entirely new setting: Manchester College near Washington, D.C. The storyline features step-siblings Caroline and Lucien as they work through treacherous social hierarchies to maintain their grip on power and influence.

From the production point of view, this series promises stylish images and sharp dialogue, capturing the true essence of its predecessors but updating the narrative to meet today's audience. With a fine ensemble cast and a compelling story, Cruel Intentions will be a highlight to watch for during the season.

Cruel Intentions release time across all time zones

Cruel Intentions will be released on November 21, 2024, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) November 21, 2024, 8:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) November 21, 2024, 9:00 AM Central Time (CT) November 21, 2024, 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) November 21, 2024, 11:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) November 21, 2024, 11:30 AM British Summer Time (BST) November 21, 2024, 4:00 PM Central European Time (CET) November 21, 2024, 5:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) November 21, 2024, 7:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) November 21, 2024, 8:00 PM

Amazon Prime Membership

You will need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership to stream Prime Video. Sign-up for Amazon Prime starts at $9.99 a month or $79 a year.

Free Trial

If you are new to Prime Video, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to try it out.

Prime Video can be streamed to numerous devices, including smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, game consoles, and computers. You can just download the Prime Video app or stream directly from the web.

What to expect from Cruel Intentions?

Cruel Intentions focuses on the story of step-siblings Caroline and Lucien, who manage the brutal social underworld at Manchester College just outside Washington, D.C. After an incident involving hazing forces them to carry out a plan to seduce Annie Grover, the Vice President's daughter, to resume control.

The show, focused on issues of power, manipulation, betrayal, and moral dilemma, leaves the characters at the end with critical consequences. The sharp, relentless manipulator is Caroline, while her counterpart in charm and guile is Lucien, who adds complexity to the story by locking in on Annie Grover as his main target. The show also has a very atmospheric, visually striking backdrop of an elite university.

The storyline takes inspiration from the 1999 film and the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, updating the story for a contemporary audience while retaining iconic elements. With stylish visuals, sharp dialogue, and plenty of drama, Cruel Intentions promises to be a great watch for fans and new viewers alike.

Who is in the cast of Cruel Intentions?

The main cast of Cruel Intentions (2024) includes:

Sarah Catherine Hook as Caroline Merteuil

as Caroline Merteuil Zac Burgess as Lucien Belmont

Savannah Lee Smith as Annie Grover

as Annie Grover Sara Silva as CeCe Carroway

as CeCe Carroway John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell

as Blaise Powell Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell

as Scott Russell Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth

as Beatrice Worth Zeke Goodman as himself

as himself John Tenney as Russell

as Russell Katrina Parag as Delta Phi Sister

as Delta Phi Sister Dawn Ngo as Tanya

as Tanya Maynuka Sarwar as May Morgan

as May Morgan Megan Dallan as Black Bra Sister

as Black Bra Sister Darrin Baker as Vice President Grover

as Vice President Grover Jake Gosden as Student

as Student Em Alexander as Delta Phi Pi Sister

as Delta Phi Pi Sister Andrea Pavlovic as Celerie

as Celerie Madalena Hodges as Hannah

as Hannah Ahmed Mokdad as Frat Bro #1

as Frat Bro #1 Stephen Thomas Kalyn as Rourke Reynolds

as Rourke Reynolds Claire Forlani as Claudia Merteuil

as Claudia Merteuil Charlotte Creaghan as Delta Phi Sister

as Delta Phi Sister Allie Dunbar as Manchester Daily Reporter

as Manchester Daily Reporter Holly Jade Balmer as Jenny Davenport

as Jenny Davenport Jess Elias as Camille

as Camille Justina Janzen as Welcome Girl

as Welcome Girl Devon MacDonald as Female Compliance Officer

as Female Compliance Officer Nia Cummins as Sandy

as Sandy Caroline Concordia as Campus Police Officer

as Campus Police Officer Craig Burnatowski as Bouncer

as Bouncer Liam Ma as AG Brother

as AG Brother Gabrielle Trudel as Welcome Girl

as Welcome Girl Selina An as Student

as Student Julia Lowe as Welcome Girl

as Welcome Girl Laura de Carteret as Georgia

as Georgia Angela Rose Cabarios as Friendly PNM

as Friendly PNM Kalyna Alessandra Fisher as Random Coed

as Random Coed Allegra Dovizio as Co-Ed #5

as Co-Ed #5 Valerie Lalonde as Makeout Girl #2

as Makeout Girl #2 Madi Langdon as Tasteful PNM

as Tasteful PNM Tristen Huang as Makeout Girl #1

as Makeout Girl #1 Spencer Glassman as Tosh

as Tosh Felicia Valenti as Tall Compliance Officer

as Tall Compliance Officer Aidan Gouveia as Dancing Jock

as Dancing Jock Jordan Boscariol as Random PNM

as Random PNM Michael Koras as Well Coifed Waiter

as Well Coifed Waiter Serena Thompson as PNM #1

as PNM #1 Doug Oyama as Ry

as Ry Bri Roque as Co-Ed #1

as Co-Ed #1 Jon Tenney as U.S. Congressman Russell

