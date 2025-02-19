Who is Sam Nivola? Meet the actor playing Lochlan in The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus season 3, the latest installment in HBO's popular anthology series, premiered on February 16, 2025. Created, directed, and written by Mike White, season 3 takes a satirical look at the guests staying at Thailand's White Lotus hotel.

The first episode introduced a series of new guests whose lives unravel over the course of their weeklong stay. One of them is Lochlan Ratliff, played by the American actor Sam Nivola, who is best known for his work in The Perfect Couple and Maestro, among others.

The show's official synopsis is described by Max as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Everything to know about The White Lotus season 3 actor Sam Nivola

Sam Nivola is an American actor born in London on September 26, 2003. He hails from an acting family, as his father is the American actor Alessandro Nivola and his mother is the British actress Emily Mortimer. Sam has a younger sister named May Nivola.

His father has acted in films like Face/Off, Mansfield Park, Selma, The Room Next Door, Boston Strangler, etc. He recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film The Brutalist starring Adrian Brody. Meanwhile, his mother has starred in popular films like Notting Hill, Match Point, Mary Poppins Returns, The Pink Panther, and many others.

The 21-year-old star made his debut at age 10 when he played a small role in Doll & Em, a comedy series co-created and co-written by his mother and Dolly Wells. Prior to The White Lotus season 3, Sam played Will Winbury in the Netflix miniseries The Perfect Couple and Matt in the BBC One miniseries The Pursuit of Love.

Sam Nivola and Nicole Kidman as seen in The Perfect Couple (Image via Instagram/@perfectcouplenetflix)

Moreover, his co-star in The Perfect Couple, Meghann Fahy, appeared in The White Lotus season 2 as Daphne Sullivan. Sam told People magazine in September 2024 that he bagged the role of Lochlan on his last day of shooting The Perfect Couple. He also mentioned how Meghann helped him prepare for working with Mike White by saying:

"She gave me the lowdown on Mike White and what he's like, because of course every director has their own sort of special quirks and ways that they go about doing things. But basically all she said is that he's really nice and really treats you well and you're going to have a great time and you're going to look fu**ing awesome."

Furthermore, his film credits include Noah Baumbach's White Noise in 2022 and Bradley Cooper's Maestro in 2023.

Sam is currently dating fellow actress Iris Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. He gushed about his girlfriend at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3 in February 2025 by telling People magazine that he was grateful for her support and encouragement.

"I brought my girlfriend (to Thailand) for a few months, which was amazing. It was so great to have a taste of home because it was 10,000 miles away from home, and it was so nice of her to sacrifice that time to come be with me and I'm incredibly grateful to her," he said.

Sam Nivola's character in The White Lotus season 3 explored

Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Sam Nivola plays Lochlan Ratliff, the youngest son of the wealthy couple Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, in The White Lotus season 3. His older siblings are Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Piper, played by Sarah Catherine Cook.

Lochlan is a high school student nearing graduation who has not yet decided which college he wants to attend. He is accepted at both Duke University, Saxon's alma mater, and the University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill, Piper's alma mater. Compared to his older brother's brash personality, Lochlan is a sweet and sensitive boy who accompanies his sister to a nearby monastery in the first episode.

Sam's co-stars in The White Lotus season 3 include Natasha Rothwell, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Aimee Lou Wood, Patravadi Mejudhon, Walton Goggins, and Lalisa Manobal, to name a few.

Catch all episodes of The White Lotus season 3 on HBO and Max.

