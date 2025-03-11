"Gaitok is so Charlie Brown coded"—Fans are loving Gaitok’s laid-back but confident energy in The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025, and will air its season finale on April 6, 2025 on HBO. One of the show's beloved characters is the hotel's security guard Gaitok, played by the British actor Tayme Thapthimthong. His affable nature and cool temperament has won the hearts of the show's fans.

Ad

Furthermore, Gaitok has been compared to the Charlie Brown character from the Peanuts comic strip. The cartoon character gained mainstream popularity as a "lovable loser" in the mid-20th century who often suffered because of his simple thinking.

One X user compared the two by commenting:

"Gaitok is so Charlie Brown coded #TheWhiteLotus."

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gaitok's character arc has split the show's fans as many find his simple nature to be a breath of fresh air in the series. Many have supported the character with comments like:

"Gaitok is the kindest, most genuine character. He’s so f*cked," remarked one user.

"Omg. He's too kind for that job. How could you let the sentry box to walk a girl? Bro you are security, don't be stupid!" mentioned another user.

Ad

"Gaitok being the sweetest and most innocent looking security guard The White Lotus has ever had is even funnier when you realize that Tayme Thapthimthong who plays him was working as a private bodyguard for a rapper before being hired for the show!" said one X user.

Others have criticized Gaitok's lack of work ethic in The White Lotus season 3.

Ad

"Not Gaitok just leaving the gun out to go follow Mook after he almost just got fired for letting robbers in #TheWhiteLotus," said one user.

"He caused the robbery and now he’ll cause a death lol," added one X user.

"Gaitok is such a sh*tty a*s security guard I’m crying #WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus ," commented another user.

Ad

Exploring Gaitok's role in The White Lotus season 3

Ad

In The White Lotus season 3, Gaitok plays the security guard of the titular hotel in Thailand. He has had a secret crush on the hotel's health mentor Mook for the longest time and confesses his feelings to her in episode 2. However, she turns him down, prefering to stay as friends.

While talking to another staff member Valentin at the gate, Gaitok accidentally lets a man in a balaclava enter the hotel. He then goes on to rob the jewelry store and flees with items made of gold. Gaitok tackles the robber on his way out, but gets hit on the head by him while escaping.

Ad

The next day, the hotel's owner Sritala praises Gaitok for fighting off the robber. Emboldened by her words, he expresses his desire to be her personal bodyguard. But the other bodyguards are not too pleased as they confront him later and call him a coward for letting the robbery take place under his watch. They also inform Gaitok that Fabian wanted to fire him for his negligence, but Sritala decided against it.

Ad

In the most recent episode of The White Lotus season 3, Gaitok receives a gun during his meeting with Fabian as a part of increased security measures around the hotel. However, he leaves the gun on the desk and goes for a walk with Mook. Timothy, who's standing near his cabin, steals the gun after finding out from his lawyer that he is likely headed for prison and that the FBI has possibly frozen all his assets, leaving his family broke.

Ad

What is The White Lotus season 3 about?

Ad

The White Lotus season 3 is centered on a set of guests staying at the Thailand location of the White Lotus resort and spa. In the first few minutes of the season, the hotel's staff welcomes its new guests for their weeklong stay, which ends with a murder.

The Hollywood actress Jaclyn Lemon arrives with her childhood best friends, the divorced corporate lawyer, Laurie Duffy, and the Texan housewife, Kate Bohr. Although they claim to be childhood friends, these women are passive-aggressive towards each other.

Ad

Rick arrives at the hotel with his much-younger girlfriend, Chelsea. His motivation for the trip is to confront his father's killer, Jim Hollinger, who happens to be the hotel's owner. After learning that Jim is in Bangkok, Rick travels to the capital city to get some justice for his father.

Belinda, the spa manager from Maui in The White Lotus season 1, visits the hotel on a work exchange program. But, she unexpectedly runs into Greg, whom she first met in Maui where he fell in love with the heiress Tanya McQuoid.

Ad

However, he denies knowing her, claiming his name is Gary instead. But Belinda listens to her instinct and searches for him online, which leads her to the discovery that Tanya died in Sicily and her husband Greg was wanted for questioning.

The Ratliff family's vacation takes a turn for the worse after the family's patriarch Timothy gets entangled in an illegal money laundering scheme in The White Lotus season 3. His office back home gets raided by the FBI, forcing him to face prison time and lose his entire fortune upon his return.

Ad

Watch all episodes of The White Lotus season 3 on HBO and Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback