The White Lotus season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

The White Lotus season 1 premiered on HBO on July 11, 2021. Created, written, and directed by Mike White, the satirical comedy-drama was filmed on the luxurious islands of Hawaii.

Originally meant as a limited series, the show won great praise and received an outstanding 11 Primetime Emmy nomination. Soon it developed into an anthology series, with a second season following the popularity of the first.

The White Lotus season 1 centers on the lives of the staff members as well as the affluent visitors of an extravagant Hawaii resort. It questions privilege, class, and personal struggle as each character presents a unique—often chaotic—story.

Among others Murray Bartlett as Armond, Connie Britton as Nicole, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya, Alexandra Daddario as Rachel, and Steve Zahn as Mark comprise the major cast.

Main cast and characters' Roles played by the actors in The White Lotus season 1

Murray Bartlett as Armond

A still from the first season of The White Lotus (Image via Prime Video)

Murray Bartlett plays Armond, the manager of the White Lotus resort. Armond, a recovering drug addict, has been clean for five years but battles keeping control as hotel tensions rise. His character shows both tragic and funny aspects and suffers a major disintegration.

Murray Bartlett was known for his parts in Looking and Tales of the City before The White Lotus season 1. His complex performance as Armond earned him praise from critics and a nomination for an Emmy Award.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid

A still from The White Lotus season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Jennifer Coolidge brings Tanya McQuoid to life, a wealthy, emotionally fragile woman grieving her mother’s recent death. Arriving at the resort carrying the ashes of her mother in search of comfort, Tanya discovers she is caught in the drama around her. Her acting is quite sympathetic as well as funny.

Jennifer Coolidge most famously plays Legally Blonde and American Pie. Her performance of Tanya confirmed her as a remarkable actress since it won her the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher

A still from the first season of The White Lotus (Image via Prime Video)

Connie Britton plays Nicole Mossbacher in the show. The character is a successful and assertive CFO of a search engine company. While at the resort, she faces tensions with her family and a looming professional crisis. Her character is complex, balancing power with vulnerability in her personal life.

Connie Britton is well known for her roles in Friday Night Lights and Nashville.

Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher

A still from the first season of The White Lotus (Image via Prime Video)

Steve Zahn portrays the character Mark Mossbacher, Nicole's husband in the show. Mark is dealing with his own health crises while on vacation with his family, leading to moments of self-reflection and comedic relief.

Previous projects of Steve Zahn include The Crossing and Dallas Buyers Club.

Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher

Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O'Grady in The White Lotus season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Sydney Sweeney plays Olivia Mossbacher, the college student daughter of Nicole and Mark. Olivia is a sardonic character who often clashes with the privilege around her, especially her college friend Paula. Her role is a critique of the differences between generations and a social comment.

Sydney Sweeney previously gained widespread recognition and fame for her roles in Euphoria and Sharp Objects.

Supporting cast and their characters in The White Lotus season 1

The supporting cast of the show includes:

Jake Lacy as Shane Patton

Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton

Brittany O'Grady as Paula

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Molly Shannon as Kitty

Lukas Gage as Dillon

Kekoa Scott Kekumano as Kai

Alec Merlino as Hutch

Jon Gries as Greg

Jolene Purdy as Lani

The recently released The White Lotus season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.

