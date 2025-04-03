Kanye West claims Drake told him "don’t mean to spoil your dreams" after hearing the intro of his album 'Bully' 

In a new video clip of Kanye West's conversation with DJ Akademiks over a livestream session, the former mentioned sending Drake the intro of Preacher Man, a track from his latest album, Bully.

In the video clip - posted on X on Thursday, April 3, by @nfr_podcast - Ye said:

"I just thought about something... you know, I sent Preacher Man of Bully, the intro, to Drake first."

When Akademiks, who appeared surprised at the revelation, asked West what happened next, Kanye replied:

"It's like... he said something like, 'ah, man, I don't mean to, like, spoil your dreams" or some sh*t. I don't know, I think he did his thing and sh*t... for all said and done, I'd like to do an album with him."

Kanye's willingness to collaborate with Drake on an album has attracted the netizens' attention, with some of them being excited about the prospect. Meanwhile, others poked fun at the Gold Digger rapper by speculating what would happen if Drizzy declined the offer to work with Ye.

Kanye West's Bully stars his son, Saint West

Kanye West surprise-dropped his visual album, Bully, nearly two weeks ago, on March 18, 2025, which was edited and directed by the visionary music video producer and director, Hype Williams.

The Flashing Lights rapper dropped three different full-length versions of the film, including a "screening version," a "post Hype version," and a "post post Hype version".

West's son, Saint West, stars in the black-and-white films, where he is featured in a wrestling ring against multiple wrestlers from the New Japan Pro-Wrestling - including Toru Yago, YOH, Tiger Mask, and El Desperado.

In a February interview with Justin Laboy, Kanye West spoke about the inspiration behind Bully, claiming that his son, Saint, told the rapper that he kicked another kid because he was "weak". The incident led Ye to deem his son a "bully," inspiring him to create the album.

West had initially announced that Bully's release was slated for June 15 - the birthday of his daughter, North West. However, he ended up surprise-dropping it three months earlier.

In the film, Saint uses a toy mallet to fend off his aggressors for over 30 minutes. Variety reported that Kanye released his album on X in an attempt to skirt the streaming system. The Donda rapper said of his decision:

"I may stop using DSPs cause streams are fake and the French and Jewish record labels treat artists like pr*stitutes."

Ye added that he had plans of dropping Donda 2 next, also asking his followers if they would prefer a Donda 3 or Vultures 3 to follow his upcoming project.

Kanye West's Bully contains 10 tracks, including Preacher Man. One of the songs on the album - Circles - samples Huit Octobre 1971 performed by Cortex. Another song, Highs and Lows - contains samples from soleil soleil performed by Pomme.

West has also featured his long-time collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign (alongside Playboi Carti) on Melrose - a track included in the "post Hype" and "post post Hype" versions of the visual film.

