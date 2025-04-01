In a snippet of Kanye West's new interview with DJ Akademis dropped on Rumble on Sunday (March 30), Ye has spoken about his opinion of the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef. Remarking on his rocky relationship with Drizzy, the 99 Problems rapper said:

Ad

"It's like family members that you don't f**k with"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Then, making a comparison between the rappers, Ye said:

"One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important."

Then including Diddy, Playboi Carti, and R. Kelly in the conversation, West added:

"Now you got three women beaters and you got two supposed p*dophiles. Carti, Puffy, Kendrick. Drake and R. Kelly, or supposed. Puffy and R. Kelly are in jail. Five years from now, when they feel like they really want to get that boy up out of here, they're going to play the Kendrick song."

Ad

The Donda rapper also hinted at a larger force being at play against Drizzy, especially with the Universal Music Group (UMG) seemingly pushing the p*dophile narrative, as per him. Then comparing his situation to that of Diddy's last year, Ye elaborated:

"That's how far they're going. The Kendrick mixed with the Universal, all that takedown of Drake, reminds me of the 'No Diddy' campaign for Diddy. Like, they going all out."

Ad

Kanye West called Drake a fa***t in an X rant earlier this month

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Kanye West might've claimed that the In My Feelings rapper was better than Kendrick Lamar in his latest interview, the All Falls Down rapper threw dirt at him in his X rant earlier this month.

In one of his since-deleted tweets from March 18, Ye called Drizzy a fa***t, writing:

"IMA KEEP IT LIGHT WITH DRAKE YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS AND WHAT ITS ALWAYS BEEN WITH ALL THOSE "YOU CAN SKIM THROUGH" BARS. DRAKE A FA***T BEEN A FA***T ALWAYS WILL BE A FA***T"

Ad

In another tweet, Ye continued to call the God's Plan rapper a fa***t but gave him credit for his words against Kendrick Lamar in one of his diss tracks, writing:

"HATE TO GIVE THIS FA***T CREDIT BUT FAVORITE LINE OF THE BATTLE LAST YEAR IS WHEN THE FA*** SAID 'YOU RAP LIKE YOU TRYNA FREE THE SLAVES' HE DOES. KENDRICK SOUND LIKE A R*PIST ... NOBODY EVER LISTEND TO KENDRICK OR KNOWS ANY OF HIS SONGS"

Ad

Ye then moved on to calling the GNX rapper a "pawn" of the music industry who was receiving fame just so that Drizzy could be taken down. In a subsequent tweet, West shared his views on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show, writing:

"I ACTUALLY KIND OF LIKED KENDRICKS HALF TIME SHOW BUT ME OR TRAV OR FA***T (AKA DRAKE) DESERVER A SUPER BOWL BEFORE KENDRICK."

Ad

Kanye West's opinion of Kendrick Lamar appears to have changed drastically in the wake of the latter's Halftime show. In a February interview with Justin Laboy for The Download, Ye praised Kendrick's lyrical genius, comparing him to Street Fight that no one can best lyrically.

When Laboy asked if Ye believed Lamar had killed Drizzy in the beef, West replied with:

"Yeah, for now. You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song."

The first episode of the interview was posted on Instagram on February 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback