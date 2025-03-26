"Yea lmao Kendrick’s finished" — Netizens react to Drake's upcoming 'Nokia' music video being filmed on IMAX

On Wednesday, March 26, @nfr_podcast announced that Drake's Nokia music video will drop next week, on March 31, 2025. The video clip attached to the tweet revealed that the video will be filmed on IMAX.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 218K views and 4K likes. Netizens have since reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"The first IMAX mv. Yea lmao Kendrick's finished"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens claimed that Nokia was Drake's first hit since his 2024 track, First Person Shooter.

"I know one major artist who doesn’t need weeks of promo just to drop a music video. lmaooo" - commented an X user.

"Damn, it seems like only Kendrick can pull off surprise releases" - added another one.

"His first hit song since First Person Shooter. It's been a real struggle to get a song charting ... Y'all stans been streaming the sh*t out North Korea" - wrote a third netizen.

Ad

Meanwhile, others talked about the IMAX logo in the clip, claiming that Drizzy's music videos were cinematic.

"Drake put the Imax logo because his music is always cinema! This won't be a bedtime story like that other guys music" - posted a fourth user.

"trailer for a music video is insane" - replied a fifth one.

"He knew not to drop a music video same day as carti" - added a sixth netizen.

Ad

"This hit definitely isn’t organic." - commented a seventh user.

Drake pushed the release of the music video ahead

Ad

The release date of Nokia's music video was initially announced for Friday, March 28, 2025, but later pushed forward to March 31. Nokia is one of the most successful tracks from Drake's latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U), with PartyNextDoor. It peaked at number 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

$$$4U, which dropped on Valentine's Day (February 14), has become the fastest-selling album of 2025, racking up more than 500,000 album-equivalent units. The album is now on its way to a Gold Certification by the RIAA.

Ad

Another song from $$$4U that peaked in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart is Gimme a Hug, which peaked at number 6 on the singles chart.

UMG filed a motion to dismiss Drake's defamation lawsuit earlier this month

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the legal front, Drake's ongoing defamatory lawsuit witnessed new developments earlier this month, as Universal Music Group (UMG) filed a motion to dismiss the suit.

The music group's motion (filed on March 17, 2025) claims that the Worst Behavior rapper is suing them only because he "lost a rap battle". The filing further states:

"Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice."

Ad

It also cites a public petition Drizzy signed three years ago, which criticized prosecutors for "using artists’ creative expression against them" and interpreting rap lyrics as fact. According to UMG, the Portland rapper's lawsuit is an "attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar".

Meanwhile, Drake's attorney, Michael Gottlieb told Variety that UMG's dismissal motion is a tactic to distract its shareholders and artists from the truth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback