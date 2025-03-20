Did Drake diss LeBron James over music video? Analyzing allegedly leaked DMs

LeBron James has been expressive regarding his music taste and the artists that dominate his playlists. The LA Lakers superstar even has a playlist named "This is LeBron James" on Spotify featuring 90 songs that the 21-time NBA All-Star listens to while working out or during his pregame warm-up.

The playlist features many Drake songs, and the King has been very open about his appreciation of the Canadian pop star in the past. However, their relationship may have taken a sour turn after the four-time NBA champion was seen loving Kendrick Lamar's work last year, especially his Grammy-winning diss track "Not Like Us."

On Wednesday, an X account shared screenshots of a conversation alleging that the text message chain revealed Drake dissing the Lakers star.

In the screenshot, Drake has been sent a few images from what appears to be a club or a studio set with people dancing. The person conversing with Drake had told the Canadian popstar that LeBron James was involved in the "Not like Us" music video shoot.

Drake allegedly replied with a savage statement where he dissed the Lakers star's playoff performance last season.

"They filmed the music video wit Bron," an unspecified person said.

Drake allegedly replied: "N***** out in the first round nothing left to do but dance."

Although the text chain contains Drake's Instagram handle, there is no information about the authenticity of the screenshot. Neither LeBron James nor Drake has addressed the alleged leaks.

Drake took a subtle jab at LeBron James during his Australia tour

Drake was touring in Australia last month when a clip surfaced from one of his performances where he took a subtle jab at LA Lakers star LeBron James.

On Feb. 5, NFR Podcast shared a clip from Drake's performance in Perth, Australia. The Canadian pop star was performing the song "Nonstop," and he changed the lyrics to include James' name. The line was written:

"How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man."

It seems there is a divide between the two stars, and it most likely developed because of LeBron James' open appreciation of Kendrick Lamar and his diss tracks. The Lakers star even attended K-Dot's 'Pop Out' concert in June last year.

