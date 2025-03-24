"Song definitely going No. 1"— Internet reacts to Drake reportedly announcing release date for NOKIA music video

Drake allegedly announced when his music video for NOKIA will be dropping. In his Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 23, 2025, the Canadian rapper reportedly teased fans about the release date of the music video for NOKIA, as per HotNewHipHop.

It's the 14th track from his recently released collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy Songs 4 U. In his Instagram Stories, which now appears deleted, the Family Matters rapper reportedly wrote:

"NOKIA VIDEO FRIDAY."

If the schedule pans out, the music video will be released this Friday, March 28, which Drake fans are excited about. They took to social media to say that the full visual treatment of NOKIA would be a hit.

"Yeah this song definitely going No. 1 then," an X user commented.

More fans shared their comments about the alleged upcoming music video release on X. Most of them think that the rollout will finally bring the Canadian rapper's NOKIA to the top spot on the charts.

"Song of the year finally getting a music video. This might be the push he needed to get it to #1," an X user commented.

"Okay. This is probably the next #1 on the Billboard Hot 100," a user on X added.

"Drake announce NOKIA music video Friday .... Yeah NOKIA going number 1 in two weeks," another user on X said.

Other netizens shared their excitement for the release, saying that the Canadian rapper has never disappointed when it comes to making music videos.

"Drake always brings something unique to the table with his music videos," a user on X said.

"Excited for the 'NOKIA' video drop! Drake never disappoints. Can't wait it see what he has in store for us this time," another X user commented.

While Drake previously dropped a teaser of the NOKIA music video last week on Sunday, March 16, 2025, his reported latest post comes with the date confirmation.

Drake's NOKIA reached the top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 a week after its release

After years in the making, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR finally released their long-awaited album $ome $exy Songs 4 U last Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The 21-track album features 74 minutes of runtime and is the Canadian rapper's first full-length project since he released the For All The Dogs album in 2023.

In the first couple of days since the album's release, his rap-driven solo Gimme a Hug topped the Apple Music chart and reached the top 10 songs on Spotify's USA listing, per Billboard.

However, another song in the album has started to become a top performer over the week since its release— NOKIA. It's the 14th track in the album and features backing vocals and a beat by UK producer Elkan, per Billboard.

At the time of writing, in the week of March 22, 2025, NOKIA charts at the top eight of the Billboard Hot 100 from its previous top 10 rank on the list the previous week. Meanwhile, his number with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Yebba, Die Trying, is at no. 40, Gimme a Hug at no. 53 from last week's No.38, and Somebody Loves Me with PARTYNEXTDOOR at no. 65.

Stay tuned for NOKIA's alleged music video release later this week.

