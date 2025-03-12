What is Zofran used for? Drake posts photo of the tablet on Instagram carousel as he teases his next musical endeavor

On Monday, March 10, Drake uploaded a new Instagram post, teasing his mysterious new project through a carousel, with its caption reading:

"U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold. But my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore."

Then, talking about his potential "next chapter" in music, the God's Plan rapper continued:

I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

One photo in Drizzy's new carousel showed two Zofran tablets, one flipped upside down with the number four on its back.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Zofran is the brand name of a medication named ondansetron solution, which prevents nausea and vomiting caused by radiation, chemotherapy, or surgery. Belonging to a class of medications called antiemetics, Zofran works by blocking the nausea and vomit-inducing substances in our body.

Among the other images from the carousel is a still from the 2017 period drama Phantom Thread. The still featured Daniel Day-Lewis - who starred in the film as Reynolds Woodcock - in spectacles, with the subtitles reading:

"I cannot begin my day with a confrontation, please."

Among the other pictures from the carousel is one of a room lit by blue lights, one of Drake in a restaurant, one of him on a stage with confetti flying all around, and a t-shirt with multiple owls and the message, "Free The Man Dem" printed on it.

Drake cut his Australia tour short last month

Drake's teasing his next era with his Instagram post comes weeks after he cut his solo Australian tour short. The tour kickstarted on February 4 in Perth's RAC Arena.

Drake performed his last show in Sydney on February 25, 2025, on which day his team issued a statement about the tour's cancellation, writing:

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon."

They also hinted at Drizzy's return in Australia soon, saying:

"We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible

On the Anita Max Win tour, Drake was spotted in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

At the beginning of the tour, on February 3, 2025. Six days later, on the night of his rival's - Kendrick Lamar's - Super Bowl Halftime show in the Caesar's SuperDome, the In The Feelings rapper previewed a snippet of a new song from his upcoming album, Crying a Chanel. The very next day, Drizzy shared a promotional skit of $$$4U on YouTube.

On February 11, Drake shared the album poster on social media, showing him and PartyNextDoor in a snowstorm with Mississauga’s Absolute World in the background. Both wore oversized fur coats.

Released on Valentine’s Day, $$$4U debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 246,000 album-equivalent units in the US. It marked PND’s first No. 1 album and Drake’s 14th, tying him with Taylor Swift and Jay-Z.

Two months ago, on January 15, Drizzy filed a defamation lawsuit against the Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing them of intentionally publishing and distributing Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, while the lyrics of the song accuse him of being a p*dophile.

