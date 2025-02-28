Way to take accountability" — Internet reacts to PartyNextDoor apologizing to Tory Lanez for dissing him

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, @nfr_podcast tweeted about PartyNextDoor's apologetic Instagram story for Tory Lanez after he dissed the incarcerated rapper on Wednesday.

PND's story read:

"@torylanez I was told about what you said without hearing your video for myself. I was wrong. City is stronger together."

The tweet has since gone viral on X, receiving over 480K views and 5K likes. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

"Way to take accountability."

Some netizens claimed that Tory Lanez would have been a more successful rapper between the two had he not been behind bars.

"Tory Lanez was would've given PartyNextDoor a run for his money if he was a free man," commented an X user.

"How do you diss someone off something you hear people say? Do these people know what rap beef is all about??" added another.

"Bro should've stood in business, I was waiting for Tory lanez to clap back," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others claimed that PartyNextDoor had pulled the same stunt on Chris Brown "not too long ago."

"Bro literally just did this same exact thang wit Chris Brown not too long ago... im starting to think he be doin this sh*t on purpose," replied a fourth user.

"Man that was cold of PND towards Tory. Young godsbetter stay united on purpose," posted a fifth netizen.

"Drake made the call and said yall my only allies I can't have yall fighting," commented a seventh one.

For the unversed, in June 2024, PartyNextDoor took shots at Chris Brown, Jeremih, and Bryson Tiller over their collaborative track, Wait On It. According to HotNewHipHop, the reason behind PND's tweets, which were deleted soon afterward, was that his ex-girlfriend, Desma, was featured in the track's music video.

PartyNextDoor previewed a snippet throwing shade at Tory Lanez earlier this week

The tweet on the IG story comes a day after PartyNextDoor previewed a snippet in an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, February 26. The Not Nice singer stated in the session:

"I’m not y’all n***as friend. What are you talkin’ about bro? Stop saying my name. F**k what Tory Lanez say, he knows the B, I’m runnin’ it. I did everything he did he’s just a running man… drama man… I’m the daddy let me slap you OK."

Later, PND sings about Lanez's guilty verdict in the Megan Thee Stallion case, with the lyrics:

"You said I sound like Young Thug, you know you sound like me/ Life is short, the lawyer’s cheap/ The people that love me, they love me/ Would’ve been back in the streets by Monday."

The Ghost Town singer's diss preview came as a response to a video Lanez posted on his Instagram handle last week on February 19. In the video, Tory Lanez said in a phone call from prison that the efforts of PND, The Weeknd, and Drake have inspired the rapper to record an album of his own in 2025.

"PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025. The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it’s time for me to come out," he said.

While Lanez's message was positive, PND seemed to have a misconception and previewed a diss track to reciprocate.

Tory Lanez was arrested for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Two years later, on December 23, 2022, Lanez was convicted on charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, possession of a concealed unregistered firearm, and negligent discharge of a firearm. In August 2023, the Canadian rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Stallion.

