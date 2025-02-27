"Sounds like he getting the crowd to say it" — Internet reacts to fans at Drake's Brisbane concert chanting "F*ck Kendrick"

On Wednesday, February 26, a video clip from Drake's concert in Brisbane, Queensland, was uploaded on X.

Ad

Posted by @HotNewHipHop, the clip featured firecrackers going off on the stage as the God's Plan rapper walked around in a black loosely-fitted jersey with "Anna Max Win" written on it. His pale cargo pants matched his gloves as he fanned his face, holding the mic in the other hand.

Meanwhile, a crowd near the stage was repeatedly chanting "f*ck Kendrick". Even though Drizzy didn't respond to the chant directly, he appeared to be nodding gently at the crowd at one point in the clip.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tweet has since gone viral on social media, receiving over 554K views and 6K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"Sounds like he getting the crowd to say it....He tripping?!?!?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens speculated if the Passionfruit rapper had paid the concert-goers for chanting the expletives about Lamar.

"Drake probably offered 50k to the person who could say it the loudest" - commented an X user.

"Why are they thinking about Kendrick in a drake concert??" - added another.

"sounds like 5-10 people chanting at most. he probably paid them to do that" - wrote a third netizen.

Ad

"Fans more petty than him lmao" - replied a fourth user.

Meanwhile, others considered the chants to be genuine, claiming that the hatred towards Drizzy was only prevalent "on the internet."

"I see videos like this on the daily, and never seen fans say this about drake. The drake hate is just on the internet" - posted a fifth one.

Ad

"Wonder what's with the shoulder pads and pants tucked into the socks" - commented a sixth netizen.

Drizzy performed at the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Brisbane two nights in a row - on February 24 and 25, 2025.

Drake has postponed the remaining shows of his Anita Max Win Tour

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having delivered two consecutive performances in Brisbane, Drizzy's team announced on Tuesday that the Worst Behavior rapper had to postpone the remaining shows of his tour due to a "scheduling conflict," revealing in a statement:

"We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience."

The statement also highlighted that fans should expect rescheduled tours down the line, continuing:

Ad

"Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible."

Of the remaining four shows from the tour that are canceled for the time being, one was in Brisban, one in Sydney, and the other two in Auckland. The announcement comes weeks after Drizzy dropped his collaborative album with the Canadian singer-songwriter, PartyNextDoor - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U).

Ad

The album dropped on February 14 - Valentine's Day - and peaked atop the Billboard 200 album chart soon after. It marked PND's first chart-topper and Drake's 14th.

All 21 tracks from the album have made it to the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Drake's legal team filed a new motion against UMG's request to push pretrial

While Drake performed in Brisbane on Monday, his attorney - Michael J. Gottlieb - filed a new motion in his ongoing lawsuit against the Universal Music Group (UMG). The motion was against UMG's request to push the pretrial conference of the lawsuit forward.

Ad

It stated that UMG was aware of Drizzy's intention to file a lawsuit for nearly eight months, writing:

"Plaintiff first notified UMG regarding his legal claims on July 24, 2024, and counsel conferred a number of times regarding those claims prior to initiating this litigation. By no later than September 16, 2024, UMG had actual notice that Plaintiff intended to sue UMG regarding these claims."

Ad

The motion also cited Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance as an example of the damage Drake incurs as the trial gets pushed ahead. The pretrial was originally scheduled for April 2, 2025, and remains unchanged at the moment.

Per Gottleib, UMG allegedly intends to file a dismissal motion for Drizzy's defamation lawsuit, because of which they're filing for an extension. The music organization has yet to respond to the new filing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback